Ilmari Niskanen enjoys role in Dundee United’s revival but sees a bigger picture

By Press Association
Ilmari Niskanen enjoyed his return to the team (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ilmari Niskanen enjoyed his return to the team (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen said it is amazing to be back on the pitch and among the goals and that his only concern is the team achieving their aims.

Niskanen was on target at Motherwell last Saturday as United secured back-to-back wins, enabling them to climb out of the cinch Premiership’s bottom two, where they have been for the vast majority of the season.

It was only the Finland international’s fourth start of the season and his first goal in 18 months.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of Livingston, he said: “It’s a great feeling to be back in the team. I was so happy on Saturday that I was able to to play my part in a win and score a goal, that felt amazing.

“Personally I have to keep on going and play even better. It wasn’t the best game I have played on Saturday so there is room to improve.

“But of course it was a really big confidence lift for me because I hadn’t been scoring at all, so that felt good.

“Of course I want to help the team as much as possible but I am not too worried about my own thing. By far the most important thing is the team do well.

“If I play I give my absolute best and if I don’t play I will support the boys from the side.

“But of course I want to play as much as possible as there is no better feeling than being out there on the pitch and winning games. That is what football is all about.”

United will look to build up further momentum at Tannadice but they face a Livingston side who must win to leapfrog either St Mirren or Hibernian, or both, to secure a top-six place.

Niskanen said: “There is definitely a real belief and determination in the squad.

“We have been working really hard on the training ground and the results are starting to show that.

“I feel we are in really good shape as a team. Fitness levels have been going up so we can play with higher intensity. So far so good, but we have to continue working really hard.

“It’s really crucial we build up momentum now. We haven’t achieved anything yet.

“We have to put (in) at least as much work as in previous games but there is a lot of belief in the squad now.”

