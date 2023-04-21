Clubs react to losing their blue tick on Twitter – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association April 21 2023, 6.02pm Share Clubs react to losing their blue tick on Twitter – Friday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4327204/clubs-react-to-losing-their-blue-tick-on-twitter-fridays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Clubs and teams reacted to losing their blue tick on Twitter (Twitter handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 21. Football Clubs reacted to losing their blue tick on Twitter. 🤝 Hey @wwfcofficial, how about we play you for your tick on Saturday?#BlueTickgate | #ElonFwends pic.twitter.com/iSjrjq7vS2— Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) April 21, 2023 🕵️♂️ We've found the culprit. Usual service will now be resumed.✊We stand by everything that was said.#BlueTickGate pic.twitter.com/btEe9IJ46r— Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) April 21, 2023 Don't worry guys, I've fixed it 😅#hcafc | #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/VRF2J0DXwv— Hull City (@HullCity) April 21, 2023 Looks like Elon has let us keep our Gold Tick.Thanks, pal.#ElonIsAValeFan pic.twitter.com/WNOVyG2SML— Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) April 21, 2023 West Ham were still buzzing about their European success Rice & shine, Hammers! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/z4dz5GgD7j— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 21, 2023 🫡 pic.twitter.com/G2pG5f6AXK— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 21, 2023 Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton announced his retirement following cancer and the support was immense. Football, it’s been a pleasure. I’m blessed to have had the career I had and I’m at peace with how it’s come to an end. Thank you❤️ pic.twitter.com/VQzmNhKAN7— Nick Anderton (@nickanderton_) April 21, 2023 Gutted for you mate. Cut down in your Prime.As one door closes, another one swings open. Good luck with the recovery and can’t wait to have you back with our group. 💙💪 https://t.co/F1taI9ji65— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) April 21, 2023 💙 Love you, Nick.#BristolRovers https://t.co/Bdgs3x5epW— Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) April 21, 2023 Wishing you all the best Nick 🧡 https://t.co/t3P87DgG3l— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) April 21, 2023 Good luck in the future @nickanderton_ ❤️You are welcome at the Wham Stadium any time 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/TyZoc7c8Yu— Accrington Stanley (@ASFCofficial) April 21, 2023 💙 Once a White, always a White. All the best in retirement, Nick! 🤍#pnefc https://t.co/vgJDdDh7sI— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) April 21, 2023 Chalk definitely wouldn’t have flown up with this one. No VAR needed on this one. 😂🎾 pic.twitter.com/7VBIf3eyF0— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 21, 2023 Rugby Union The rugby world paid tribute to Wales flanker Josh Navidi following his injury-enforced retirement. Thank you for everything you gave to the sport @Jnavidi 🦁Lion #854 who toured with us in 2021 and always wore his club, national and Lions shirt with pride 👏 pic.twitter.com/P3YEvZDSK8— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) April 21, 2023 🔵⚫️ 184 Cardiff appearances🏴 33 @WelshRugbyUnion caps🦁 2021 @lionsofficial tourist🏆 Challenge Cup, 3️⃣ @SixNationsRugby and a @rugbyworldcup semi final🏅 Two-times Peter Thomas Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the YearWhat a career. Llongyfarchiadau @jnavidi 👏 pic.twitter.com/JJBHZhiRQF— Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) April 20, 2023 Epic player. Congrats @Jnavidi. What a player 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/0VfpHvdnND— Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) April 20, 2023 Some clubs seemed ticked off with the recent changes at Twitter Just want our blue tick back @elonmusk 😢 pic.twitter.com/SQgfFNl0fP— Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) April 20, 2023 That moment when Elon takes away your club’s blue tick. pic.twitter.com/4aPl9KxHNH— Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) April 21, 2023 Formula One F1 teams responded by forming their own group. Still the real Mercedes-AMG F1 account. ✅😉— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 21, 2023 Can we have it back pls @Twitter 🥲#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/MauuBGxrcI— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 21, 2023 That feeling when you've lost your @Twitter tick 💔#Alpine pic.twitter.com/3uEeC1iGrc— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 21, 2023 @MercedesAMGF1 🤝 @WilliamsRacing Unverified gang— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 21, 2023 Add us to the club 😉— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 21, 2023 can we join too 👀— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 21, 2023 Thanks for the memories, blue tick. 👋 pic.twitter.com/TFnD4x4b5M— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) April 21, 2023 Valtteri Bottas enjoyed some ice fishing. Gone fishin' 🎣#VB77 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/S7BuZ08RUn— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) April 21, 2023