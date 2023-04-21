Emma Hayes says Chelsea must be ‘perfect in everything’ to overcome Barcelona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emma Hayes says Chelsea must be ‘perfect in everything’ to overcome Barcelona

By Press Association
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes her team need to be “perfect” to beat Barcelona in their Women’s Champions League semi-final (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes her team need to be “perfect” to beat Barcelona in their Women’s Champions League semi-final (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes admits her side will have to play a “perfect” game to beat Barcelona in their Women’s Champions League semi-final.

Chelsea were thrashed by Barca in the final of the same competition two years ago, the Spanish side opening the scoring after 33 seconds and netting all four of their goals inside 36 minutes.

The Blues now have the chance to gain revenge for that defeat in a two-legged semi-final, but the 46-year-old acknowledges her side will have to be prepared to “suffer” against their highly-rated opponents.

“We know what Barcelona think of us and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to show that for us as a team, our expectations for ourselves are that we’re in these positions all of the time,” Hayes said in a press conference ahead of Saturday’s first leg at Stamford Bridge.

“We respect Barcelona, they play the best football in Europe and this is clear. We have to be perfect in everything we do but we’re excited.

“It will be tough. We have to play a perfect game. We have to execute at both ends of the pitch to give ourselves the best possible chance.

“But it’s a football match and there’s two teams competing to win and yes, we know we have the advantage of being at home tomorrow, but we have as much possibility as we’ve ever had of qualifying for a final.

“My message to the players will be to give absolutely everything you can to doing that, knowing that a final is at stake and we’re a team that are used to struggling.

“We know how to suffer, we’re going to have to do that for a lot of the game but trust me, we have a dressing room that are motivated and ready to perform.”

Emma Hayes
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates at the end of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final victory over Lyon (Adam Davy/PA)

Asked what lessons she had learned from that defeat to Barcelona in the 2021 final, Hayes said: “I always take any loss as a learning (experience) and I think the learnings from that night were significant for us as a club. I think you have to have that, you have to go through those moments.

“I’m pretty certain Magda (Eriksson) and I have had 1,000 conversations ever since then about how to keep raising the bar for our team and we’ve done that.

“I think we are as best-prepared as we can possibly be and I like the feeling of going with those experiences because we know what to expect. We’re better off as a result of that night.”

Eriksson added: “That game is one of the motivations that we use, but just being back in the Champions League semi-finals is motivation enough for us.

“This is the tournament for us that we’re extremely hungry for. Of course the final loss motivates us, but just the fact that we’re in this game motivates us enough.

Magdalena Eriksson
Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson believes her side have plenty of motivation for their Champions League tie with Barcelona (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I think the girls have had a really good training week and you can sense that it’s something special. The team is very together and very ready for this challenge.”

Hayes revealed that England’s Millie Bright will be sidelined for several weeks after a “clean out” operation on her knee, while fellow defender Kadeisha Buchanan is also unavailable due to an injury suffered on international duty with Canada.

Forward Pernille Harder is ready to return to action, but Hayes admitted the club would have to be cautious with the Denmark international given the length of time she has been sidelined following a hamstring problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

Police are currently at the A92 road near Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View
Emergency services called to A92 crash near Cowdenbeath between two vehicles
Making the right noises. Image: SNS / DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but…
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes her team need to be “perfect” to beat Barcelona in their Women’s Champions League semi-final (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Friday court round-up — £1k drive-thru trip and slipper slapper
Iain Harkins of the National Trust for Scotland and Kirrie Regeneration Group chairman Ron Lobban surrounded by Lowson family members and KRG volunteers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
J M Barrie cricket bat comes home to Kirriemuir pavilion 93 years on from…
Dylan Easton has been a favourite with the fans this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Easton picks his favourite goal and assesses his first season at Raith…
Porter did not know his sick request was made to an 'undercover operative' online.. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth accountant snared in sick rape fantasy by 'undercover operative'
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
Dave Mackay and James McPake will continue to rotate their team. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline will use extending records as motivation to see out the…
A road sign in Fife covered in graffiti with the logo for the Union Bears, a Rangers fan club. Image: Police Scotland
Vandals leave trail of 'shocking' football graffiti in Fife
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird and Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stewart. dundee. Supplied by Rebecca Baird Date; 21/04/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: No amount of money can take the class out of Douglas Stuart

Editor's Picks

Most Commented