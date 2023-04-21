Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United must learn to fight back during games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United must learn to fight back during games

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag (Nick Potts/PA)
Erik ten Hag (Nick Potts/PA)

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United must learn how to recover during games when things go wrong after they were humbled 3-0 by Sevilla to crash out of the Europa League.

United capitulated after going behind inside eight minutes to Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Thursday, with captain Harry Maguire’s mistake setting the tone for a miserable night in Andalusia.

It capped a wretched collapse for Ten Hag’s team across the tie, having thrown away a 2-0 lead late in the first leg at Old Trafford to place themselves on the back foot ahead of the trip to Spain.

Defeat in Seville was the fourth time in recent weeks that the team has struggled to deal with setbacks, following the first-leg surrender and Premier League defeats to Newcastle and Liverpool, the latter a 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.

Ten Hag said he was impressed by his players’ ability to bounce back between matches, but that it means little if they cannot learn to recover in the moment.

“We have to acknowledge that it’s mental, definitely,” he said. “We have to learn that you keep going, that you carry on.

“This team, what they can do very well is bounce back in between games. What they do less is bounce back during a game, in a setback. That’s what we have to improve.

“We have to do better, I know that. I have to teach the players to do better in such circumstances and on such occasions. That we deal better with expectations.

“The demands on this team because we are Man United are high. We have to deal with it. We have to improve it. So I have to teach the players, and the players have to step up.”

United will have a chance to answer their manager’s challenge when they face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

It represents the team’s last chance of adding to the Carabao Cup they won in February, after the prospect of a cup treble was extinguished by defeat in Spain.

Youssef En-Nesyri (right) scored twice as United were comprehensively beaten
Youssef En-Nesyri (right) scored twice as United were comprehensively beaten (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Second-half goals from Loic Bade and a second from En-Nesyri ensured the team exited 5-2 on aggregate at the quarter-final stage, with Maguire and goalkeeper David de Gea at particular fault for goals on the night.

Ten Hag defended his skipper Maguire, saying that despite his costly error for En-Nesyri’s opener and speculation linking him with a move he remains a key leadership figure.

The manager reflected that it is the nature of life at United to constantly be under pressure to prove oneself.

“Maguire has an important role,” said Ten Hag. “He’s the captain, he leads, he communicates with the manager, he motivates the team. He’s the example on the training pitch.

Sevilla v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
Erik ten Hag has urged United to bounce back (PA)

“We are always playing for our future, that is as professional players. Every game is a test, every season is a test. You have to earn the right to wear the shirt. That is also for me as a manager. We are in the same boat.

“I think during the season we have made huge progress. But we have still a way to go. So we have to step up.

“The good thing is Sunday is the next opportunity, and it’s a great opportunity. It’s a semi-final of the FA Cup. A better event you can’t imagine.

“But after it, there are still a lot of great games to go. We have to prove it. This group of players have to prove it.”

