Luca Brecel secures quarter-final spot after beating Mark Williams at Crucible

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luca Brecel held his nerve to the reach the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals for the first time with a 13-11 victory over Mark Williams.

Welshman Williams looked to have turned the tide when he fought back from 11-8 adrift to tie a gripping second-round clash.

But Belgian world number 10 Brecel posted a break of 84 to edge back in front, before taking the match with a run of 67.

BRECEL IS INTO THE QUARTER-FINALS! 🇧🇪 Before this year's tournament, Luca Brecel had not won a match at the Crucible. He's now beaten Mark Williams 13-11 to secure a spot in the last eight.#CazooWorldChampionship | @CazooUK pic.twitter.com/R7J4QsxARa — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 21, 2023

Brecel is the first player through to this year’s Crucible quarter-finals, where he will meet Ronnie O’Sullivan or Hossein Vafaei.

But Williams became the the third former world champion to bow out inside the tournament’s first week, following Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy.

Reflecting on his victory, Brecel told Eurosport: “Even at 11-11, I was thinking it had been an amazing game. It was a fantastic game to be involved in.

“This is what you dream of as a player, to win games at the Crucible.

“I feel so good right now. To win against Mark Williams in a best-of-25 is brilliant for my career.”

Mark Allen holds a commanding lead over Stuart Bingham (Nigel French/PA)

Mark Allen moved to within touching distance of the quarter-finals after a dominant second session against Stuart Bingham.

Allen, 5-3 ahead overnight, won seven of the eight frames and requires one more frame on Saturday morning to progress.

Bingham prevented his opponent from winning with a session to spare by compiling a century in frame 16, but he still trails 12-4.

Australian Neil Robertson’s hopes of adding a second world title to his maiden triumph 13 years ago are hanging by a thread.

Jak Jones is in charge of his match against Neil Robertson (Nigel French/PA)

Despite opening the second session of his match against Welshman Jak Jones with a 123 clearance to move 5-4 ahead, Robertson was then dismantled.

Crucible debutant Jones, who beat Barry Hawkins to qualify for Sheffield and then knocked out Ali Carter, reeled off six successive frames in nerveless fashion.

And, although Robertson dug deep to win frame 16, Jones takes a 10-6 advantage into Saturday’s final session.