Largest-ever London Marathon set to raise £60 million for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Largest-ever London Marathon set to raise £60 million for charity

By Press Association
Runners reach the Isle of Dogs during the TCS London Marathon 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Runners reach the Isle of Dogs during the TCS London Marathon 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

The largest ever London Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, with tens of thousands of runners due to raise over £60 million for charity.

At least 45,000 people are expected to take part – including entrants classed as non-binary for the first time – up from 40,643 in 2022, making this year’s mass-participation race the biggest ever, according to organisers.

The Met Office has warned that runners in both the elite and mass races are likely to be hit by heavy downpours.

Racers range in age from 90-year-old David Picksley, to Lana Dales, who turns 18 the day before the race.

Runners could also identify as non-binary in their applications for the first time this year, and 118 gender-neutral people will be taking on the challenge.

Organisers have said this is part of an effort to make the race “the most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world”.

TCS London Marathon 2022
Runners in fancy dress complete the TCS London Marathon 2022 (John Walton/PA)

They added that an LGTBQI-friendly “carnival energy” will be channelled on a 250-metre leg just past the 21-mile mark on Butcher Row, renamed Rainbow Row for the race.

This stretch was introduced in 2022, and directors have said it will be “bigger and better this year”.

Women will also be able to access free sanitary products throughout the race for the first time and use ‘Peequals’ – female urinals which have been tested at music festivals including Glastonbury.

Meanwhile, new mothers can use breastfeeding areas located just before the halfway point and after the finish line, provided by charity Best Beginnings.

British Summer Time Festival 2016 – London
Marcus Mumford will be running for the Grenfell Foundation (Ian West/PA)

Famous faces including Marcus Mumford, the frontman of folk band Mumford & Sons, and actor Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in the Netflix series The Crown, will be among those running.

Mumford is raising money for the Grenfell Foundation, a charity supporting bereaved families and survivors of the 2017 fire.

EastEnders actors past and present will also take on the challenge in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor, raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children’s Charity is the official charity of the year, and it will be using the partnership to launch its fundraising appeal for a new children’s cancer centre.

TCS London Marathon 2023 – Press Conference and Photocall – Thursday April 20th
Sir Mo Farah has said the race will be his final competitive marathon (John Walton/PA)

Sir Mo Farah will be among the elite marathon runners for the last time, and he admitted there could be tears after the race.

With a personal best time of 2:05:11, 40-year-old Farah will be competing with the world’s fastest marathon runner, Eliud Kipchoge, 38, from Kenya, whose record stands at 2:01:09.

Hugh Brasher, event director of the TCS London Marathon, said this year’s event is also hosting “arguably the greatest field ever assembled for a women’s distance race”.

Marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, 10km record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw, and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir will be among those competing.

TCS London Marathon 2023 – Press Conference and Photocall – Friday April 21st
Women’s marathon record-holder Brigid Kosgei (John Walton/PA)

Kenya’s Kosgei holds the women’s record of 2:14:04.

Runners will begin the 26.2-mile route from Greenwich Park, before looping past London landmarks including Tower Bridge and Trafalgar Square.

They will cross the finish line in front of Buckingham Palace on The Mall.

Met Office forecaster Stephen Dixon has warned that heavy rain showers are expected to hit the course throughout the day, and advised spectators to “bring an umbrella”.

“It’s unlikely to be a completely dry London Marathon, with showers in the area on Sunday,” he said.

“The heaviest of those showers are more likely to come earlier in the day, but that being said, showers follow in behind that early rain risk, and some of those could be heavy in nature as well.

“However, temperatures are expected to be around 15C at the peak later in the day – so it’s a relatively mild picture and not disablingly hot.”

Extinction Rebellion protests
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators began their four-day protest in central London on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The marathon also coincides with the third day of an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest which could see up to 50,000 activists on the streets nearby.

Members of the climate group have said they are coordinating with the race’s organisers and they do not plan to disrupt it, though spectators have been warned to avoid Parliament Square.

The elite races and mass participation event will be broadcast live on the BBC from 8:30am, as well as on the Red Button and iPlayer.

For those keen to enter the 2024 race, the ballot opens on April 22 and closes April 28.

The entry fee for next year has risen from £49.99 to £69.99 due to “inflation and the current economic climate” pushing up the cost of running the event.

Organisers have highlighted that this fee is “still very significantly lower” than the domestic entry fees of other major international marathons – such as Tokyo which costs £140, and New York priced at £238.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

Barry Maguire joined Dundee in January on loan from Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Barry Maguire determined to keep Dundee starting spot as he reveals support from injured…
Elliot in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lesley Hart column Picture shows; Rehearsals for Welcome to Bannockburn by Lesley Hart. na. Supplied by A Play, A Pie and A Pint Date; 11/04/2023
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that's built to near Passivhaus standard
The centre is gone but fencing remains around the old Lochside Leisure Centre site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Pictures show then and now at cleared Forfar leisure centre but Angus Council chasing…
Get stuck into a variety of cuisines at The West House in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The proof is in the pudding at The West House in Dundee
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City star Euan Spark has had 'incredible adventure' in Highland League but would…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented