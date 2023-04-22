Todd Cantwell enjoys adulation of Rangers fans as he embraces life at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Todd Cantwell enjoys adulation of Rangers fans as he embraces life at Ibrox

By Press Association
Todd Cantwell in enjoying life at Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Todd Cantwell in enjoying life at Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Todd Cantwell is enjoying the adulation of the Rangers fans as he continues to embrace life at Ibrox.

Gers supporters have taken to the 25-year-old midfielder since he joined Michael Beale’s side from Norwich in January.

Ahead of the trip to Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Sunday, the former England Under-21 player spoke about becoming a fans’ favourite in Govan.

He said: “Yeah, it’s been amazing because it’s been so organic as well.

“I’ve just played the way I want to play, I’ve worked the way I want to work and it’s fantastic to have that feeling the fans like you and they want you to be in the team.

“It is powerful for me, as a player, to have that sort of connection and it’s something that is definitely special about Rangers.

“I’ve really enjoyed myself. The size of the club is massive and the responsibility is something you only hear about.

“You feel it now that I’m here and I’ve settled. I’m really enjoying myself, I’m really enjoying playing at Ibrox and really enjoying the responsibility that’s on my shoulders at the moment.”

After Cantwell scored in the 5-2 win over St Mirren at the weekend, Beale insisted there was more to come from the player and that he would encourage him to improve further.

Cantwell welcomed the backing from the Rangers boss, saying: “The reason I came here was because of the manager really.

“I have a little bit more freedom and bits and pieces like that. It’s exactly what we planned for.

“I know that the best of me is still to come, but I’m enjoying myself at the moment.

“The manager has given me the freedom to play the way I want to play. I think you’re starting to see that at the moment where I’m starting to pick up the ball in lots of different places and try and contribute to the team.

“It is a momentum thing, football and it’s a form thing. I think when you’re playing and you’re enjoying yourself, you just want the next game to come – so right now that’s my full focus.”

Rangers take on champions-elect Celtic in next week’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park but Cantwell is looking no further than Sunday.

He said: “No, it’s not our focus. We’ve got a game on Sunday, so our full focus will be on the game on Sunday.

“That’s how the manager likes to do it. We like to tackle the task in front of us and then we move forward after that.”

