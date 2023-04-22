David Moyes accepts win over Gent has done little to ease West Ham pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Moyes accepts win over Gent has done little to ease West Ham pressure

By Press Association
David Moyes will shift attention back to the relegation battle after Thursday’s European success (John Walton/PA)
David Moyes will shift attention back to the relegation battle after Thursday’s European success (John Walton/PA)

David Moyes accepted Thursday’s European success against Gent had done little to ease the pressure on him with West Ham still involved in the tight Premier League relegation battle.

The Hammers put their domestic troubles to one side in the Europa Conference League as they came from behind to thrash Gent 4-1 and advance to a semi-final against AZ Alkmaar with a 5-2 aggregate win.

A superb goal from Declan Rice highlighted an enjoyable night for the club at the London Stadium but Moyes, whose position has been in question at times this season, recognises the buzz will not last long if they find themselves closer to trouble after Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth.

“Every game, as a manager, you go in feeling a level of pressure,” Moyes said. “Whether you’re up the top looking for points to win a title or down the bottom needing points to stay up.”

West Ham have cause for optimism with the trend ticking upwards in recent weeks. They have taken eight points from the last five games in the league, a run that includes wins over Fulham and Southampton, but the gap to the bottom three remains tight.

“Since the World Cup, our level has been much better. We’re scoring more goals and we need to keep that up,” Moyes added.

“With Thursday’s game in mind, I might make changes on Sunday as we’ve got fresh players available. We’ll have to see what we’ve got.”

If the outlook has improved for West Ham, it has been transformed for Bournemouth after back-to-back away wins over Leicester and Tottenham made it four wins from six, and Moyes said he believed the Cherries are on course to stay up.

“(Gary O’Neil’s) done a brilliant job for Bournemouth,” he said. “I see a really good team and they’re just about safe and I think he’s done a great job.

“They have got games in their run-in where I can see them picking up points, which is important. They’ve won four out of six and you have to give them a lot of credit for how they’re doing.

“This time of the season, if you’re trying to win titles or stay out of the bottom, you have to find a way of winning games and picking up momentum.

“They’ve beaten Liverpool and Tottenham and ran Arsenal really close, so Bournemouth are showing good signs.”

