Former world champion Adrian Lewis takes break from professional darts By Press Association April 22 2023, 1.09pm Share Former world champion Adrian Lewis takes break from professional darts Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4327816/former-world-champion-adrian-lewis-takes-break-from-professional-darts/ Copy Link Adrian Lewis is a two-time world champion (Matthew Impey/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis has announced he is taking a break from professional darts. The 38-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Jackpot’, won back-to-back world titles at Alexandra Palace in 2011 and 2012, but has struggled to hit those heights in recent years. Lewis tweeted: “Dear all, in particular my fans, I feel that your loyalty deserves an explanation for my absence from tournaments. 1/2 Dear all, in particular my fans, I feel that your loyalty deserves an explanation for my absence from tournaments. After 20+ years I feel I need a break from the professional circuit for now.Massive thanks for the support from my fans & sponsors @TargetDarts @stokemotorcycle— Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) April 22, 2023 “After 20+ years I feel I need a break from the professional circuit for now. Massive thanks for the support from my fans & sponsors. “Also I’d like to thank @OfficialPDC @PDPA_darts for the opportunity and last but not least my family. Cheers folks Ade.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close