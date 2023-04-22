Jonny Hayes sees the bigger picture despite delight at new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonny Hayes sees the bigger picture despite delight at new deal

By Press Association
Jonny Hayes, right, is set to face Rangers on Sunday (PA)
Jonny Hayes, right, is set to face Rangers on Sunday (PA)

Jonny Hayes is delighted to secure another year doing what he loves but his main concern is Aberdeen’s results rather than his own involvement.

The 35-year-old this week signed on for a 10th season at Pittodrie after helping the Dons complete six consecutive wins in the cinch Premiership.

Hayes, whose two spells at Aberdeen sandwiched a stint at Celtic, said: “I am very happy to be playing on. This place is like my second home.

“I am still enjoying my football and the club have also allowed me to do some coaching with the academy as well so it all ties in nicely together and I am delighted to stay.

“Our recent run gives us something to build on, during these final six games and then on to next season.

“Whatever part I play going forward, whether it be large or small, it does not bother me. I am happy to be here and help out.

“You want to play as much as possible, but if there is someone else playing in my position and the team are winning, I am happy. It is all about the team.
“I have said before that this is the best job in the world. It is something we would all do for free.

“If I was not playing professionally I would be playing with my friends at five-a-sides league. I love playing football and I will keep doing so whilst I am fit and can contribute to the team.

“If it ever gets to the stage where I don’t feel like that, I will know when the time is right to call it a day.”

Hayes is in line to feature against Rangers on Sunday after starting the past four games.

“It is a big fixture in the Scottish calendar and is one that I enjoy,” he said. “It is always played at a very good tempo and everyone associated with both clubs know just how important the game is.

“I have always said being there that you try to win every game no matter who it is you are playing against, so the game on Sunday is no different. “Having that run of games does give us extra confidence and the team is in a good place going into Sunday.

“The emphasis is only on three points, but I understand the magnitude of the fixture, and it is one that we want to win.”

