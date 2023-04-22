Lucy Bronze fine after limping off during Barcelona’s win at Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucy Bronze fine after limping off during Barcelona’s win at Chelsea

By Press Association
Lucy Bronze limped off with a knee injury during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lucy Bronze limped off with a knee injury during Barcelona's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jonatan Giraldez provided a positive update on Lucy Bronze after the England defender was forced off with a knee injury during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Barca right-back winced as she limped off in the second half after she went down with an issue to her right knee.

Bronze’s injury was a fresh scare for England manager Sarina Wiegman with both Beth Mead and Leah Williamson set to miss the World Cup with ACL tears.

“She felt something in her knee in the beginning,” Giraldez said.

“But in the end right now she’s fine. But at the moment we made the substitution the feeling was bad but right now the feeling she has is good.”

Emma Hayes labelled Barcelona’s performance as amazing and admitted Chelsea expected to suffer against the 2021 champions.

The Blues conceded in the fourth minute to Caroline Graham Hansen’s spectacular effort and struggled to muster any attacking threat throughout with just 30 per cent possession.

“We had a disappointing start,” Hayes said. “You have to be perfect to beat these guys, they’re amazing.

“Second half we have to be better on the ball in the right moments but it’s 1-0 and I’m grateful to be in the position where the tie wasn’t over in 25 minutes.

“The whole team is phenomenal so you have to suffer, you’re going to be without the ball, one switch off, one positional error for us and it cost us the goal.”

Barcelona attackers threatened Ann-Katrin Berger’s goal with six shots on target, with Marta Torrejon’s header hitting the post.

Hayes credited her brave defenders for keeping Chelsea alive in the tie by keeping the score 1-0.

“I think we limited them to few chances as we possibly could of and I’ll take that going into the next leg. For me I want to be in the tie going into the next game and we’re in the tie,” she said.

“The team as a whole defended as well as we could, they executed everything that we’d asked from them. The back three can all be very proud of their performance and did the best they could.

Emma Hayes
Emma Hayes’ side lost 1-0 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Maren (Mjelde) had an exceptional game but that’s what we expect with her, she’s had to manage back from a lot of injury so to put in that performance, what a shift from her.”

Besides Guro Reiten’s disallowed strike in the first half, attacking chances for Chelsea were hard to come by.

Hayes said: “We did that too often to be fair (quick ball to Sam Kerr). We had a very deliberate plan to go forward and I don’t think we did that very well. We skipped the pass we were suppose to make too often.

“You aren’t going to pepper them with the same volume of chances that they get on you so that’s why I said it has to be a perfect game and I think we’re disappointed with our forward play but we’ll work on it.”

