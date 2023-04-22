Cheltenham add to the misery for relegated derby rivals Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheltenham add to the misery for relegated derby rivals Forest Green

By Press Association
Alfie May made the difference for Cheltenham (PA)

Alfie May’s double fired Cheltenham to a 3-1 derby win over already relegated Forest Green.

The result guarantees the Robins’ Sky Bet League One survival as they made it one defeat in their last 10 games, with all the damage done in the first half.

May opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Aidan Keena’s pass, finishing with a low shot in off the left post.

Keena added the second with another finish into the bottom left corner after seizing on a misplaced pass in the 31st minute.

Cheltenham were rampant and May reached Will Ferry’s cross from the left to steer the ball inside the far post with goalkeeper Ross Doohan taken out of the game in the 38th minute.

It was the in-form striker’s ninth goal in the last 10 games and his 20th of the campaign in all competitions.

Doohan fell on a shot from Keena at the end of a half dominated by the home side.

Rovers pulled one back three minutes into the second half when Corey O’Keeffe’s corner from the right was not cleared and Dom Bernard’s shot was touched in by Jordon Garrick.

