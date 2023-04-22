Celtic’s winning run halted by Motherwell as in-form Kevin van Veen scores again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Celtic’s winning run halted by Motherwell as in-form Kevin van Veen scores again

By Press Association
Kevin van Veen foiled Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kevin van Veen foiled Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

In-form Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen ended Celtic’s long winning run with a second-half equaliser at Parkhead.

Callum McGregor put Celtic ahead with a deflected long-range strike as they looked to add to their 17 consecutive victories and 21 successive domestic home wins.

But the cinch Premiership leaders allowed Van Veen the chance to show his threat just after the break and the Dutchman obliged with his ninth goal in six matches and his 20th league goal of the season.

Motherwell held out to move a point closer to Premiership safety as Celtic dropped points for only the third time this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side can still break the points record of 106 set by Brendan Rodgers’ Invincibles side in 2017 – if they win their five remaining matches.

Celtic, who had Cameron Carter-Vickers back in their team following a knee problem, moved 13 points ahead of Rangers, who travel to Aberdeen on Sunday for their final game before the split.

Motherwell had the first chance when Callum Butcher volleyed over after Joe Hart’s unconvincing punch, but Celtic soon settled into their usual dominance without cutting their visitors open.

With Tomoki Iwata starting again, McGregor had licence to get forward and he curled just over before setting up Daizen Maeda for a headed chance which Liam Kelly stopped.

The skipper had no second thoughts about shooting when he received the ball 25 yards out in the 24th minute and Dan Casey’s attempt to block inadvertently took the ball out of Kelly’s reach and into the bottom corner.

Maeda missed a half-chance and Sead Haksabanovic shot straight at Kelly from 22 yards as Celtic remained on top for the rest of the half.

Kyogo Furuhashi turned Casey and scuffed wide just after the interval but the move proved costly to Motherwell as the Irish defender injured himself and had to go off for Shane Blaney.

The game changed in the 55th minute when Celtic left Greg Taylor one-on-one with Van Veen and Callum Slattery’s swift ball forward allowed the Dutchman to get up a head of steam. The striker turned one way and the other and lifted the ball beyond Hart.

Motherwell soon had a chance to go ahead when Paul McGinn was allowed a free header from a corner but the ball just drifted too far in front of the defender to get a proper connection.

Kelly made an excellent stop from Furuhashi following Matt O’Riley’s through ball before Van Veen displayed his skill and confidence by skipping past several opponents and firing a shot from 25 yards which Hart got down to hold.

Furuhashi was booked for trying to punch the ball into the net before Kelly saved headers from Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt.

Oh Hyeon-gyu headed wide from three yards as the game entered the closing stages and Starfelt headed over from the final chance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
3
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
4
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
5
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
6
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
7
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
8
All lanes on the A90 at Tealing were restricted after the crash. Image: Google Street View.
Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee
9
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
10
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park

More from The Courier

Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell refuses to make excuses for 'poor' Arbroath as they crash to damaging…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as 'domino effect' sees Caley Thistle peg…
Rab's thinking about cars, and it's not that simple.
RAB MCNEIL: It's time for a new car - but what?
Brechin City have claimed the Highland League title. Image: DCT Media
Brechin City win first-ever Highland League title as 'small city dreams big' in quest…
St Johnstone's Stevie May scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints stop the…
A celebrating Fletcher. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Livingston verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Tangerines…
Lyall Cameron puts Dundee in front at Inverness with an improvised back heel. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lyall Cameron stunner isn't…
Arbroath lost to Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side's survival hopes suffer major…
Raith Rovers' right-back Ross Millen. Image SNS.
Morton v Raith verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rovers finish…
The overturned lorry in Burrell Street, Crieff
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff

Editor's Picks

Most Commented