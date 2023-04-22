Eastleigh see play-off hopes all-but ended by Solihull stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten-man Eastleigh saw their Vanarama National League play-off hopes all-but end after a 0-0 draw at home to Solihull.

The Spitfires’ task was made harder when Christian Maghoma was sent off in the 33rd minute for a second bookable offence.

Chances were hard to come by at either end in the first half, with both sides happy to go in level at the break.

Jamey Osborne was brought off the bench on the hour mark to make his 200th Solihull appearance, but moments later the hosts twice came close to breaking the deadlock.

Danny Whitehall glanced Oscar Rutherford’s cross just wide then JJ McKiernan saw a goal-bound effort blocked by James Clarke.

Justin Donawa had two chances to win it for Solihull late on, but he headed over and then curled a shot just wide in the 82nd minute.