Josh Sheehan effort enough as Bolton boost play-off chances with Shrewsbury win By Press Association April 22 2023, 5.21pm Josh Sheehan netted a second-half opener for Bolton (Simon Marper/PA) Midfielder Josh Sheehan was on target with the only goal to boost Bolton's hopes of a play-off spot following a 1-0 Sky bet League One win over Shrewsbury. Marko Marosi's second-half save denied Dion Charles and the home side's top scorer also had a goal disallowed for a foul. Another effort from Conor Bradley deflected onto the crossbar and Marosi saved from George Johnston. With the frustration growing for manager Ian Evatt, Sheehan curled in a 25-yard, left-footed shot after 63 minutes to register his second goal of the campaign. Bolton – beaten 3-2 at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium last December – could have eased late nerves with a second goal. Instead, Marosi denied Kyle Dempsey and Victor Adeboyejo in quick succession. However, for all their doggedness, Steve Cotterill's Shrews lacked a cutting edge and have won only once in their last 10 games. Papa John's Trophy champions Bolton – who moved into fifth place as a result – have three more games to cement a top-six finish, including back-to-back home matches with Accrington and Fleetwood.