Matthew Lund grabs dramatic Salford winner against Walsall

Matthew Lund’s stoppage-time winner capped a madcap finale as 10-man play-off hopefuls Salford claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory at Walsall.

Salford led through Callum Hendry’s early header but Louie Barry saw red for lashing out at Joe Low and Walsall levelled through Jamille Matt.

Conor McAleny’s 88th-minute goal put Salford back ahead but Walsall equalised in stoppage time through Conor Wilkinson only for Lund to go up the other end and win it.

Salford led after just six minutes as Liam Shephard’s cross was glanced home by Hendry for his eighth goal in 12 games but Barry was red-carded after the break for an off-the-ball clash with Low.

Walsall – who sacked boss Michael Flynn in midweek – levelled on 62 minutes as a stooping Matt headed home Liam Gordon’s cross.

McAleny curled home to put the 10 men back in front but Wilkinson’s low 20-yarder levelled matters in the fifth minute of seven added on.

But there was still time for more drama as Lund’s deflected shot from the edge of the box looped over goalkeeper Owen Evans to send Salford sixth.