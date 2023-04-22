Promise Omochere makes the difference as Fleetwood sink struggling MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promise Omochere’s third goal in as many league games helped Fleetwood secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over MK Dons in Sky Bet League One.

Midfielder Omochere fired the Cod Army into a welcome lead a minute before half-time with a close-range strike that was too good for goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

The Lancashire hosts held on for three precious points to claim their first home win for a month and also stretch their unbeaten run to three games.

Striker Jayden Stockley headed over for the hosts as they had a good chance to take the lead.

Jack Marriott had a shot saved by Cumming, while the visitors went close to open the scoring through Mohamed Eisa, whose left-foot shot flew wide.

Marriott struck a post with a stinging drive seven minutes after the restart and Stockley lashed wide with just 13 minutes left.

Eisa fired over from distance as the visitors kept pushing for an equaliser and substitute Nathan Holland had a shot saved.

But the relegation-threatened Dons could not find a leveller and saw their winless run extended to six games.