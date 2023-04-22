Sam Johnson saves late penalty to earn Halifax point against Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson saved a last-minute penalty to extend his side’s unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to six games with a 0-0 draw at Dagenham.

A drab first half brought few clear chances at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, with both sides struggling to impose themselves on the contest.

A wonderful team move on the hour mark involving five Daggers players eventually found its way to Sam Ling, who almost poked it past Johnson.

The Shaymen responded with a Jamie Cooke effort from the edge of the box which had to be tipped over the bar by Elliot Justham.

The best chance for either team came in added time after Halifax defender Festus Arthur handled in the box.

Inih Effiong stepped up to take the penalty but his effort was well saved by Johnson to preserve a point.