Hartlepool all-but relegated after defeat to closest rivals Crawley

Crawley all-but secured League Two safety with a 2-0 win at the expense of relegation rivals Hartlepool.

Pools now trail the Red Devils by six points with six to play for and have a worse goal difference of six.

Dom Telford was the saviour for the visitors, his double securing only their second away win of the season.

A buoyant and expectant home crowd saw their side be second best as Scott Lindsey’s side were better tactically throughout.

After a couple of half chances at either end, Telford opened the scoring five minutes before half-time.

A cross from the left flew across the six-yard box and the striker was on hand to turn in his 13th of the season.

Pools could have levelled on half-time, but Callum Cooke woefully pulled his shot wide.

They did start the second half with intent and created some good openings.

Cooke volleyed wide, then a goalbound Jamie Sterry shot was deflected but goalkeeper Corey Addai reacted to push it wide.

But Telford clinched victory – and surely safety – in the 66th minute, latching on to a giant kick from keeper Addai to touch home deftly.