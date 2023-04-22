Hartlepool all-but relegated after defeat to closest rivals Crawley By Press Association April 22 2023, 5.24pm Share Hartlepool all-but relegated after defeat to closest rivals Crawley Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4328659/hartlepool-all-but-relegated-after-defeat-to-closest-rivals-crawley/ Copy Link Dominic Telford (second left) scored a crucial goal for Crawley (Gareth Fuller/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Crawley all-but secured League Two safety with a 2-0 win at the expense of relegation rivals Hartlepool. Pools now trail the Red Devils by six points with six to play for and have a worse goal difference of six. Dom Telford was the saviour for the visitors, his double securing only their second away win of the season. A buoyant and expectant home crowd saw their side be second best as Scott Lindsey’s side were better tactically throughout. After a couple of half chances at either end, Telford opened the scoring five minutes before half-time. A cross from the left flew across the six-yard box and the striker was on hand to turn in his 13th of the season. Pools could have levelled on half-time, but Callum Cooke woefully pulled his shot wide. They did start the second half with intent and created some good openings. Cooke volleyed wide, then a goalbound Jamie Sterry shot was deflected but goalkeeper Corey Addai reacted to push it wide. But Telford clinched victory – and surely safety – in the 66th minute, latching on to a giant kick from keeper Addai to touch home deftly. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close