Slobodan Tedic nets brace as Barnsley beat lowly Oxford to retain promotion hope

A Slobodan Tedic double helped Barnsley keep their faint hopes of a top-two finish alive with a 2-0 League One win over struggling Oxford, who were left teetering on the edge of relegation.

The Reds have now won nine successive home games going into their fixture against high-flying Ipswich at Oakwell on Tuesday evening and remain fourth.

The visitors forced Harry Isted into action in the 28th minute when Cameron Brannagan struck a free-kick from the edge of the box goal bound, but the Barnsley stopper tipped the ball round the post.

Michael Duff’s side broke the deadlock a minute into first-half stoppage time as Adam Phillips whipped a ball into the box and Tedic got the touch at the near post to guide it home.

The Reds doubled their lead six minutes after the break. After Simon Eastwood’s initial save, the ball was crossed back into the box by Phillips for Tedic to nod in for his brace.

Oxford almost pulled one back five minutes into added time when Yanic-Sonny Wildschut headed goalwards, but Isted clawed it away.