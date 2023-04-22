Sheffield Wednesday stay in the hunt after blasting back to beat Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday stayed in the race for automatic promotion from League One after a 2-1 win over Exeter City at Hillsborough.

A second-half comeback with goals from Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson earned the Owls a vital three points.

Wednesday almost took the lead when Gregory nipped the ball off defender Will Aimson and played in Will Vaulks but his effort was saved well by Jamal Blackman.

Referee Declan Bourne went down injured in the first half and was replaced by Andy Haines – who was in the middle for the best of the action after the break.

Exeter deservedly took the lead in the 49th minute when Josh Key headed in from Jake Caprice’s cross from the right.

The home side equalised just short of the hour when Gregory glanced Barry Bannan’s cross into the bottom corner and the Owls got the winner after 74 minutes when Johnson’s low drive was turned in from close range by striker Paterson.