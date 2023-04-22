Port Vale end winless run by beating Bristol Rovers By Press Association April 22 2023, 5.36pm Share Port Vale end winless run by beating Bristol Rovers Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4328707/port-vale-end-winless-run-by-beating-bristol-rovers/ Copy Link Ellis Harrison (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Managerless Port Vale gave their supporters something to smile about with a battling 2-0 home victory over Bristol Rovers. Goals from Ellis Harrison and Tom Pett did the damage as the Valiants ended a miserable run of eight games without a win. Striker Harrison gave the home side the perfect start when he smashed home from close range. Midfielder Pett then doubled the lead with a sweet left-foot strike into the bottom left corner. Forward James Wilson could have made it 3-0, but keeper Jed Ward denied him with a good save. Antony Evans shot wide for Rovers as they looked to get back into the contest shortly after the break, before Funso Ojo had a shot saved for Vale. John Marquis headed agonisingly off target for Rovers as another chance went begging and Aaron Collins smashed over from distance. Marquis wasted another decent chance late on when he shot wide as Joey Barton’s side saw their winless run extended to three games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close