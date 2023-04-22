Colchester clinch safety with rampant win over sorry Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester confirmed their League Two safety in style with an emphatic 4-1 home victory over out-of-form Sutton.

Sutton took an 11th-minute lead when David Ajiboye netted at the far post after goalkeeper Tom Smith had palmed away Donovan Wilson’s effort, following Enzio Boldewijn’s enterprising run.

But Colchester were behind for only eight minutes. Skipper Luke Chambers converted at the far post after Samson Tovide had flicked on Arthur Read’s corner.

And the hosts took a 26th-minute lead when Ben Goodliffe failed to properly deal with Connor Hall’s cross into the box and John Akinde clinically blasted the loose ball into the top corner.

Junior Tchamadeu made it 3-1 in the 41st minute when he converted at the far post from close range, after Tovide’s fine run led to his cross being palmed out by goalkeeper Jack Rose.

And it was 4-1 in the 63rd minute when Tovide brilliantly back-heeled the ball into the path of Noah Chilvers, who finished emphatically from close range.

Sutton remained in the top half but their winless run extended to nine matches after a fifth straight defeat.