Southend see off Scunthorpe to keep alive slim play-off hopes

Southend are unlikely to make the National League play-offs despite a 3-1 victory at relegated Scunthorpe.

Jack Bridge, Noor Husin and Shaun Hobson struck to leave the Shrimpers three points off the top seven with just one game remaining.

Bridge scored the opener in the 35th minute from the penalty spot after Callum Powell went down following a push from Reagan Ogle.

Husin added a second seven minutes after half-time, lashing home from Bridge’s lay-off, before Hobson produced a brilliant individual goal in the 65th minute.

Scunthorpe pulled one back at the death through Danny Elliott’s first goal for the club, which caused a brief pitch invasion from the home fans.