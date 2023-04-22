Charlee Adams secures vital point in Maidenhead’s survival battle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maidenhead’s fight for National League survival will go to the final day after a 1-1 draw with Barnet.

Charlee Adams scored against his former club to cancel out Harry Smith’s late opener for the visitors and the stalemate leaves Maidenhead a place and three points above fourth-bottom Torquay.

Barnet sent dangerous balls into the box in the opening stages but the home defenders coped well and they were relieved to see Sam Beard’s effort narrowly clear the crossbar just short of the half-hour mark.

Sam Barratt let fly at the other end with an effort that was just too high before the teams went in level at the break.

Maidenhead substitute Dan Sparkes fired wide early in the second half and Barratt had another shot off target as the hosts pressed but they were let off with quarter of an hour to go when Barnet’s Nicke Kabamba had the ball in the net only for the offside flag to go up.

But there was nothing wrong with Smith’s spectacular header after 77 minutes and the visiting fans were still celebrating when Adams fired home from distance a few minutes later.