Torquay’s survival hopes hanging by thread after draw at Altrincham By Press Association April 22 2023, 5.42pm Share Torquay’s survival hopes hanging by thread after draw at Altrincham Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4328755/torquays-survival-hopes-hanging-by-thread-after-draw-at-altrincham/ Copy Link Torquay claimed a valuable win (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Torquay’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the National League are hanging by a thread after they were denied a potentially priceless victory at Altrincham by a last-gasp penalty. The Gulls had looked on course for a sixth win in seven matches when a second-half brace from veteran captain Asa Hall saw them overturn the half-time lead given to Alty by Regan Linney. However, the visitors suffered a hammer blow in the 89th minute when home substitute Zak Goodson, having won the penalty himself, slotted home from the spot to secure a 2-2 draw for the Robins. The result leaves Torquay three points behind Maidenhead and York and safety, with Gary Johnson’s men hosting Wrexham at sold-out Plainmoor in their final game of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close