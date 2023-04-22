Browne’s double seals crucial win for Woking By Press Association April 22 2023, 5.47pm Share Browne’s double seals crucial win for Woking Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4328767/brownes-double-seals-crucial-win-for-woking/ Copy Link Rhys Browne scored twice for Woking to secure a huge win over Gateshead (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Woking kept alive their hopes of a third-placed finish in the National League after hanging on to beat Gateshead 2-1 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium. The home side were in front after just three minutes when Rhys Browne headed home a corner. Browne doubled the lead in the 11th minute when he converted from the penalty spot after Sol Nwabuokei had been fouled. Gateshead pulled a goal back in the 64th minute through Adam Campbell’s deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area before the visitors were denied a late equaliser by Will Jaaskelainen’s save. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close