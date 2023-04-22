Paul Simpson savouring Salford showdown after Carlisle win Cumbrian derby

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson was doubly delighted after earning bragging rights over Cumbrian neighbours Barrow with a 1-0 victory.

As much as Simpson was pleased to complete the double over his side’s rivals for the first time since 1961, he was understandably more concerned with keeping in touch with third-placed Stevenage in the promotion race.

Carlisle are one point behind Steve Evans’ side, who have a game in hand on Tuesday night, and the boss is now planning for next Saturday’s showdown with Salford.

Ben Barclay’s 15th-minute effort separated the two sides at Holker Street.

Simpson said: “It’s about getting results, it’s all about results.

“Yes, everybody would love a brilliant game of football, but it was never going to be that. It was two teams who went hammer and tongs, trying to get the result.

“They desperately wanted this result. I think they’ve thrown all their eggs into one basket with their selection to try and get a result today.

“I’m so happy because it keeps us in the mix. We’ve not achieved anything. We have to keep ourselves in there and keep battling away.

“It hasn’t half set up a fantastic game next weekend.

“I’m not going to sit and bite my fingernails when Stevenage play Tuesday because I can’t do anything about it.

“Everybody’s got so much to play for. The only thing we can concern ourselves with is us.

“If we do our job probably next weekend then Salford can’t catch us.

“We’ve got to keep working as hard as we can to get results to keep ourselves up there and see what happens.”

Barrow had much the better chances and tested Tom Holy on a number of occasions.

Josh Kay hit a post with virtually the last kick of the game as Pete Wild’s side frustratingly went away with nothing.

The Bluebirds boss said: “We’ve battered them haven’t we? We’ve been by far the better side and had the better chances.

“Fair play to Carlisle, they’ve defended their box really well, but there’s only one team who should be winning that game – and that’s us.

“It’s been the story of our season. The difference between us and Carlisle is their ruthless and we’ve not been ruthless.

“In terms in play and football there’s nothing between us. I said to the players in the dressing room that we’re so close to being a play-off side.

“Our ruthless streak in front of goal is what’s letting us down.

“I can’t ask for more from my players today. They really took it to Carlisle, and Carlisle have had a really good season.

“I’m just frustrated that we didn’t get what we deserved today.

“Other than their goal I don’t remember another shot on target. We’ve nullified them, but their strength is set-pieces and we’re frustrated because we should deal with that better.”