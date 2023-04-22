Sabri Lamouchi orders Cardiff players to rest after lethargic draw with Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sabri Lamouchi orders Cardiff players to rest after lethargic draw with Stoke

By Press Association
Sabri Lamouchi is giving his Cardiff players a rest (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sabri Lamouchi is giving his Cardiff players a rest (Richard Sellers/PA)

Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi has ordered his players to rest after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre 1-1 draw with Stoke.

The Bluebirds remain firmly in the grip of the Sky Bet Championship relegation battle after failing to follow up an excellent 3-1 midweek win at Watford.

The Welsh club were lethargic and lacking in ideas for much of the 90 minutes – though Stoke were also very average throughout a match low on quality.

Cardiff were left to rue a 61st-minute penalty miss by Guinean striker Sory Kaba after Connor Taylor brought down Cardiff substitute Jadon Philogene.

Kaba had earlier equalised Josh Laurent’s 16th-minute headed opener from Will Smallbone’s corner for the visitors.

Lamouchi said: “We didn’t see a lot of energy from both teams. We are all tired.

“Of course (a point) is better than nothing. A few weeks ago, it was terrible for us. Sunderland, no points, Swansea, no points. So, today, the performance and the result, I’m happy with the point, but probably my players deserved three points.

“We can say after the second half and the penalty we were better in the game.

“When you start the game and the first corner, first goal…

“But both teams, we saw not a lot of energy – but six games in three weeks is terrible for them.”

Lamouchi revealed he has told his players to make full use of every moment they have to rest, admitting managing injuries is the priority.

He added: “Every day I have a bad surprise and players have problems. We have to manage and check day after day, game after game.

“Because, tired or not tired, I have to put the best team to get the best result and the maximum points. We are close to the end, three games.”

Lamouchi refused to blame Kaba’s penalty miss for the failure to claim a victory that would have been priceless in his side’s bid to beat the drop.

“It’s part of football,” he said.

“He scored an important goal and I was happy with his performance.”

Stoke boss Alex Neil says he is already looking towards next season.

The former Sunderland manager said: “There wasn’t much in it, but we ground out a point which was fair.

“I will use the next game to see what I’m going to do in the summer, to see who wants to be part of it next season, who has the appetite.”

Neil praised the Stoke supporters who, despite a mediocre season, roared on their side throughout in the Welsh capital.

“Away from home we’ve put some really good performances together but we simply haven’t done well enough at home,” he said.

“The fans have been brilliant. We’re hopeful we can give them something to shout about next season.”

