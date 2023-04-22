Andy Garner ‘so proud’ of Mansfield players after battling win over Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Garner ‘so proud’ of Mansfield players after battling win over Stevenage

By Press Association
Andy Garner praised injury-hit Mansfield’s performance against Stevenage (Richard Sellers/PA)
Andy Garner praised injury-hit Mansfield's performance against Stevenage (Richard Sellers/PA)

First-team coach Andy Garner had high praise for injury-ravaged Mansfield as they dug deep under a late Stevenage bombardment to cling onto a 1-0 win against their visiting promotion rivals.

Stags had eight players missing and lost James Gale after 21 minutes with a head injury, but they stood firm and Garner said: “We’ve won 1-0 and I would have taken that all day at 3pm.

“We are so proud of the players with the week they’ve had and the injuries we’ve got.

“That win was staggering. The only disappointing thing is we haven’t moved anywhere. We must be the only team that get six points and don’t move anywhere.

“It was hard watching near the end. We all want the three points and were just hoping and praying when the ball went into the box we got it cleared.

“It didn’t help when Christy Pym got smashed into and they played on. I thought the officials were extremely poor today.

“We have had to manage a lot of balls into our box today but the desire, courage and effort to keep that ball out of the net was absolutely fantastic.

“I can’t speak highly enough of them and I hope the crowd appreciate it too. The lads were on their knees.”

A game of few chances was decided on 11 minutes when Lucas Akins saw a shot blocked so squared the rebound to Davis Keillor-Dunn, whose low blast clipped Gale on its way and sent the keeper the wrong way, squirming over the line.

Home keeper Christy Pym saved well from Jamie Reid before the break and Jordan Roberts and Carl Piergianni both headed straight at Pym.

The last 15 minutes were one-way traffic but Stags held on and Stevenage boss Steve Evans said: “There was nothing between the sides.

“It was two good sides who played very poorly on the day and it could have gone either way.

“It was always going to be a magic goal that won it or the luckiest goal of the season – and they had the fortune of the luckiest goal. It trickled over the line it was that bad a deflection.

“So we’ll take the defeat and move on to Tuesday.

“I don’t think there was a clear-cut chance in the game for either side which befits the lack of quality in a game in which there was a lot at stake.

“The last 15 minutes we’ve thrown the sink and had a gamble but it didn’t happen for us today.

“We are lacking numbers. But one thing we have is fantastic characters in the dressing room. We would not be where we are with just three games to go if we didn’t.”

