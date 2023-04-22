Ian Evatt hails Bolton’s second-half performance in victory over Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Evatt hails Bolton’s second-half performance in victory over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
Ian Evatt’s Bolton edged victory over Shrewsbury (John Walton/PA)
Ian Evatt’s Bolton edged victory over Shrewsbury (John Walton/PA)

Bolton boss Ian Evatt hailed his side’s second-half performance after his half-time talk worked wonders in a 1-0 League One victory at home to Shrewsbury that kept their play-off hopes alive.

After a frustrating opening half, Wanderers piled on the pressure in the second and were indebted to midfielder Josh Sheehan’s sweetly struck 63rd-minute effort.

Marko Marosi prevented a wider margin of defeat for Steve Cotterill’s visitors who have won only once in their last 10 matches.

“We said at half-time, if they are going to offer us shots from the edge then we should take them,” revealed Evatt.

“We wanted to be more proactive with that and Josh put it away brilliantly.

“The only frustration was in the second half we could and should have scored three or four more goals.

“We hit the crossbar twice, at least twice, we had three one-on-ones, the keeper made some good saves.

“So, hopefully we are keeping our powder dry for the future.

“But it was an excellent second-half performance that should have been more comfortable than it was.

“We all want to see swashbuckling football. We all want to see end-to-end stuff and us creating chance after chance.

“They made it difficult for us but we got there in the end.”

Kyle Dempsey twice went close in an otherwise-frustrating opening half for the Trotters.

But with the Shrews tiring, the chances became more frequent after half-time. Top scorer Dion Charles was denied by Marosi and had a goal disallowed for a foul on Matt Pennington.

Eventually, Sheehan broke the deadlock with his second goal of the season as he fired home a left-footed curler from 25 yards.

Marosi kept the score down to one with further stops from Dempsey, Victor Adeboyejo and Elias Kachunga.

“It is a tough one to take,” admitted Town manager Cotterill. “We knew what it was going to be like and it was no different to what we have had for the last six weeks.

“The lads gave everything again. We knew we would have to sit in, conserve energy, stay organised and maybe take our chance when it came.

“I thought we kept them at arm’s length but we ended up not blocking that shot on edge of the box.

“But when the lads have put in the shift they have this week, the bottom line was, they didn’t have the energy to block the shot.

“They are always all in, they always give their all but we are short. We are more than down to the bare bones, we are down to the marrow. And we have been for about six weeks.

“We are talking about defeats but we haven’t got enough to take these teams on.”

