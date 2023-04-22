Jim McNulty ‘devastated’ as Rochdale relegated after defeat to Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim McNulty ‘devastated’ as Rochdale relegated after defeat to Stockport

By Press Association
Jim McNulty was ‘devastated’ after Rochdale were relegated after losing to Stockport (Dave Thompson/PA)
Jim McNulty was ‘devastated’ after Rochdale were relegated after losing to Stockport (Dave Thompson/PA)

Interim Rochdale boss Jim McNulty was “devastated” after his team were relegated following a 1-0 defeat at Stockport.

Dale’s 102-year stay in the Football League came to a predictable end after another dismal performance, with Isaac Olaofe scoring the only goal.

McNulty said: “First and foremost I’m absolutely devasted.

“I just feel so sorry for the fans because I know all about the long history of this club and to be going out of the league after more than 100 years is devastating.

“It’s been a long, horrible season and at this moment I’m just really hurting, as we all are.

“I can totally understand the fans’ anger and frustration but it’s been on the cards.

“To be honest the fans were amazing, even though we showed very little as a team, particularly in the first half.

“I was fuming at half-time and I told the players. It just wasn’t acceptable. From a confidence and a courage perspective, it just wasn’t there.

“We rallied a bit in the second half but it was just a rally of confidence. We didn’t threaten or hurt Stockport.

“The football club as a whole needs to be accountable for this. Too many things have gone wrong this season and this is the result.”

Stockport dominated the opening 45 minutes but didn’t score what turned out to be the winner until the final kick before the interval.

Olaofe broke the deadlock in style, dancing past two challenges before drilling home clinically from 15 yards.

The second half proved to be something of a non-event, with Stockport bossing possession again and Rochdale never looking like grabbing an equaliser.

County, who extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches, are now just a single point shy of the automatic promotion places.

Boss Dave Challinor said: “It’s three points and that’s about it.

“It wasn’t a great performance, though we got off to a brilliant start.

“The game got a bit stretched and we were a bit sloppy at times, the simple passes were going astray too often.

“It was a frustrating performance but it was 1-0 to us and that’s the only important factor.

“We’ve just got to win our last two games now if we’re to give ourselves a chance of getting automatic promotion.

“That’ll be a tough ask, especially away against the champions [Leyton Orient] next weekend.

“We’ve got that experience you need, though.

“There was a lot more pressure on us to go up last year but we got through that and that was amazing.

“We’ve just got to deal with things over these next two games and see where it takes us.

“We’ve got good options in the squad despite having a few injuries and we’re still in a great, great situation. We have to embrace that now.”

