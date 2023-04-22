Jon Brady praises Northampton’s character and resilience after Harrogate win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jon Brady praises Northampton’s character and resilience after Harrogate win

By Press Association
Jon Brady praised Northampton’s resilience in coming from behind to beat Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jon Brady praised Northampton's resilience in coming from behind to beat Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Northampton boss Jon Brady was not getting ahead of himself after his side moved to within one win of promotion thanks to a 3-1 victory over Harrogate.

The Cobblers fell behind to Kazeem Olaigbe’s third-minute opener but they fought back well as David Norman, Sam Hoskins and Kieron Bowie all struck to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Northampton saw out the second half with few alarms to remain second in Sky Bet League Two, four points clear of third and a further point ahead of fourth with two games to go.

“We said it would be a difficult game and they showed that in the first half,” said Brady. “They came out of the blocks really sharp and went 1-0 up.

“I thought there was a handball in the build-up to the goal and that’s what I was disappointed about, but the officials didn’t see it and we didn’t defend it right.

“But to go 1-0 down and win 3-1 showed good character and resilience and there was some really good play to get the goals.

“David attacked the ball really well from Mitch Pinnock’s corner, then Sam popped up with a great finish, captain fantastic, and then what a cross from Mitch and what a finish from Kieron to make it 3-1.

“To turn that around before half-time showed real character. You saw how hard it was for Arsenal to come back last night and they are one of the top teams in the country so it was fantastic resilience.

“We managed the game well in the second half and I can’t remember them creating a clear-cut chance. We did what we had to do and it was all about getting the three points.”

Harrogate are effectively safe despite the defeat, now six points above the drop zone with a superior goal difference.

Manager Simon Weaver said: “I didn’t think there was much in the game.

“I thought we were fantastic in the first half but Northampton seemed to score every time they came into our box. It was great finishing by them and that’s why they had the lead at half-time.

“But I’m very proud of the way we played and how we passed it around. We were silky smooth at times and we were good to watch but we need to combine that with defensive stability.

“There was great energy and a confidence about the team so it was a shame that they scored three goals in the way they did, but we can be proud of the overall effort because this is a difficult place to come.

“The third goal came at a bad time just before half-time because they might have got a little bit nervous at 2-1, but I feel we are on the move as a team and I think we’re looking better and better.”

