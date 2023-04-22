Hateful eight for Mark Hughes as Bradford boss bemoans added time in Gills game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hateful eight for Mark Hughes as Bradford boss bemoans added time in Gills game

By Press Association
Mark Hughes was not happy with the amount of stoppage time (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Mark Hughes was not happy with the amount of stoppage time (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Bradford boss Mark Hughes was bemused by the amount of time added on to the end of their clash with Gillingham as Oli Hawkins was able to grab a last-gasp leveller.

Sky Bet League Two top-scorer Andy Cook had scored twice in the second half to put the home side on course for victory, keeping alive their chances of making the top three, but Gillingham, who have won only two away games all season, hit back through Hawkins to make it 2-2 late in stoppage time.

Hughes said: “I’m at a loss to understand why it was eight minutes.

“If you are saying that it’s timewasting, it wasn’t as a consequence of anything that we did.

“We were constantly trying to keep the momentum of the game high because we needed that.

“Any time that needed to be added on was because of their actions. Maybe the powers that be need to look at that.

“We weren’t happy with the first 45 minutes. For whatever reason, we didn’t really get going and our decision-making was poor.

“We had to snap out of that and needed a reaction and that’s certainly what I got. I thought we were excellent second half.

“I felt reasonably comfortable we’d see the game out. But if the ball’s put on the money, you’re at risk and that was their only hope.

“Unfortunately they got the break they were looking for.”

Former Bradford midfielder Timothee Dieng burst clear to fire the visitors ahead after 12 minutes.

Dieng almost had a second when he nicked the ball off Alex Gilliead from a short goal-kick and shot just wide.

But Gillingham threatened again as Alex MacDonald’s inswinging corner was headed off the line by Richie Smallwood.

Bradford levelled three minutes into the second half when Liam Ridehalgh’s cross was headed home by Cook.

Cook then netted his 29th goal in all competitions with a firm penalty after Scott Banks was brought down by Robbie McKenzie.

Gillingham responded with Harry Lewis twice saving from Tom Nichols before substitute Hawkins converted Cheye Alexander’s corner.

Gills manager Neil Harris said: “The first half was magnificent. We should have been three or four up at half-time.

“I thought the way we pressed the ball, the way we contained them and dealt with Andy Cook, we created chance after chance.

“We should have been well clear at half-time. The game should have been dead and buried.

“We knew Bradford would react. A team that’s trying to get promoted are always going to respond.

“I felt we brought a little bit of pressure on ourselves. We could have stood up a little bit stronger mentally than we did and that’s certainly an area that’s got to improve for next season.

“But then when we went behind, we had the desire and drive to get back in it.”

