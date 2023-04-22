Kevin Phillips parts company with South Shields after leading team to promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Phillips parts company with South Shields after leading team to promotion

By Press Association
Kevin Phillips is leaving South Shields (PA)
Kevin Phillips is leaving South Shields (PA)

Former England striker Kevin Phillips has left non-league South Shields by mutual consent after leading the team to promotion to the sixth tier of English football.

The 49-year-old, who took over as manager of the Northern Premier League club last year, led them to the title this season.

Phillips’ departure was revealed by the club after they finished their campaign with a 3-0 defeat at Stafford Rangers.

Kevin Phillips Unveiled as Manager – South Shields FC
Kevin Phillips joined South Shields in January 2022 (South Shields FC)

A statement read: “Since promotion to National League North was confirmed earlier this month, discussions over the future direction of the club have been held between Kevin and chairman Geoff Thompson.

“It has now been decided it is in the best interests of all parties to go their separate ways as the club continues on its road to a more sustainable model.

“Kevin departs on extremely good terms and with the best wishes of everyone connected to the club, as well as our thanks for his efforts since joining in January 2022.”

Phillips himself added: “I feel that this is the right time for me to depart, for a number of reasons.

“To be manager of South Shields has been an amazing experience and I’m very grateful for everything Geoff has done during my time at the club.

“I’ve given my heart and soul to this club and I’m disappointed to leave, but I’ve been in football a long time and I know things can change very quickly.

“There are lots of different factors behind this mutual decision, but I’d like to place on record my thanks to everyone connected to the club and I wish whoever comes in next all the success in the world.

“I was brought here to do a job and I did it, and although I’d have loved to have taken it further, circumstances have changed and I’ll be supporting the club in the next phase of its journey from afar.”

In addition to promotion, the Mariners also reached the first round proper of the FA Cup this season.

