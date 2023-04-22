Graham Coughlan critical of Newport display despite come-from-behind win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Coughlan critical of Newport display despite come-from-behind win

By Press Association
Graham Coughlan’s Newport are staying up (Simon Galloway/PA)
Graham Coughlan’s Newport are staying up (Simon Galloway/PA)

Newport boss Graham Coughlan was in no mood to ease off on his players despite a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Doncaster in League Two.

The Exiles trailed at half-time courtesy of Kyle Hurst’s deflected strike but roared back after the break with goals from Priestley Farquharson, Aaron Wildig and Cameron Norman.

Coughlan revealed it took a few harsh words towards his players at the break to spark them into life – and admitted he gave them the same treatment at full-time as he looks to keep standards high.

“We are mathematically safe now, so are just looking to end the season positively, so we can take that into the summer and next season,” Coughlan said.

“I had a little nibble at the players at half-time and a little nibble at the end of the game as well because we were sloppy in the first half and we have conceded three goals in a week that were all avoidable and the opposition haven’t had to work hard for them.

“But I thought the subs gave us impetus and energy.

“I was surprised our supporters were still awake after the first half because it did have a real end-of-season feel to it, but I was pleased to send them home happy after the second half.

“One or two of our lads have had a long, hard season and we have asked a lot of them, but they delivered in the second half.”

Beleaguered Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield has vowed to fight on after coming under increasing pressure from the club’s supporters as their poor run was stretched to seven defeats from nine winless matches.

Rovers have dramatically slipped away from play-off contention in the last few months, with Schofield facing a barrage of criticism from the stands during and after the Newport defeat.

He said: “I have two choices – either quit and pack in or stand and fight. All my life I’ve stood and fought. I’m going to stand, I’m going to fight and I want the fans to jump on board with that.

“I know it’s difficult but I want them to jump on board and move forward. When you go through hard times and stick together, something can happen.

“It’s down to performances and it’s down to results. If you win football matches, the fans are on board and they drive the club. I feel as though we can do that.

“It’s part and parcel of this role – if you’re not winning games you’re going to get criticised. It’s down to me to rally the players for the final two games to fight for the shirt they’re wearing and restore pride and positivity to performances and results.”

