Nine-man Dunfermline hold on to secure draw with Airdrie

By Press Association
Dunfermline earned a point despite playing with nine men (Richard Sellers/PA)
Dunfermline earned a point despite playing with nine men (Richard Sellers/PA)

Cinch League One table toppers Dunfermline held on to a 1-1 draw with Airdrie despite playing a portion of the second half with nine men.

The Pars hit the front just before the hour mark when he chipped the goalkeeper inside the box but Calum Gallagher steered home to make things all square between the sides.

Dunfermline went a man down when Kyle Benedictus brought down Callum Smith outside the area and were soon down to nine after Kevin O’Hara’s rash challenge on Craig Watson, but they held on take a point.

Falkirk cruised to a 4-1 win over fellow play-off contenders Alloa.

Brad McKay opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Kai Kennedy doubled their lead 15 minutes in and Stefan Scougall’s penalty brought the visitors back into the contest only for Liam Henderson’s double straight after to seal all the points for Falkirk.

FC Edinburgh and Kelty Hearts shared the points from an exciting 2-2 draw at the Meadowbank Stadium.

Aaron Darge gave the visitors a half-time lead but Innes Murray equalised straight after the break before Ryan Shanley gave them a lead but the Hearts fought back as Kallum Higginbotham’s strike earned both sides a point apiece.

Jack Brydon and and Stephen Hendrie both scored goals and were sent off as nine men Queen of the South lost 3-2 to Montrose.

Bryson gave the hosts the lead in the eighth minute but saw red after bringing Blair Lyons down inside the area. Rory McAllister stepped up and slotted away for his first of the afternoon before Hendrie restored their advantage.

McAllister scored another on the stroke of half-time, sandwiched between Craig Brown’s goal and another goalscorer, Hendrie, was then sent off for a second yellow card.

Cameron Salkeld rescued a point from a 1-1 draw for Clyde with a stoppage-time strike after Jordon Brown had given Peterhead a first-half lead.

