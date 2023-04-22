Bad as I’ve seen – Lee Johnson hits out at officials after ‘horrendous’ red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bad as I’ve seen – Lee Johnson hits out at officials after ‘horrendous’ red card

By Press Association
Lee Johnson was far from happy with James Jeggo’s red card (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Johnson was far from happy with James Jeggo’s red card (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson launched a blistering attack on referee Craig Napier and his fellow officials after being left flabbergasted by what he felt was a “horrendous decision” to send off James Jeggo in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone.

The Easter Road side secured their place in the top six of the cinch Premiership on a day when veteran Lewis Stevenson scored a rare goal in the 32nd minute to cancel out Stevie May’s opener for the hosts.

But most of Johnson’s lengthy post-match media briefing revolved around what he branded the worst officiating he has ever witnessed after the red card shown to Australian midfielder Jeggo early in the second half for a challenge on Saints’ Connor McLennan on the halfway line.

And Johnson admits he does not “trust” the Scottish Football Association’s disciplinary system to overturn the decision.

“The red card was a horrendous decision,” he said. “Jeggo gets a clear first contact on the ball, a good 0.5 seconds before (connecting with McLennan), and then his momentum carries him on.

“He doesn’t know if there’s someone there, he’s just stretching to compete.

“The St Johnstone player steams in, and both compete for the ball but the St Johnstone player gets nowhere near the ball and Jimmy wins it clearly.

“And did you see how quickly the referee whipped out the red card? And then to not go to the screen… honestly, it’s broken if that’s a sending-off.

“Seriously, it was like the show was all about the officials on too many occasions. It beggars belief.

“That’s as bad (officiating) as I’ve seen. I’ve probably played 1000 games as a player, including youth, 500-odd games as a manager, and that’s the worst I’ve seen. Unreal.”

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie controversially had an extra game added to his ban earlier this week as the appeal over his recent red card against Ross County was deemed to be “frivolous” despite the incident sparking widespread debate.

Asked if he had doubts about appealing against Jeggo’s dismissal in light of such a recent precedent, Johnson said: “Yeah, because obviously a frivolous appeal ends up in an extra game, and I don’t trust it.

“It was a really poor performance from the official. As bad as I’ve seen.

“The game was bad, the pitch wasn’t conducive to any sort of philosophy, it was a battle at best, and I should be feeling quite happy that we’ve got the job done in terms of competing for a European spot and having moved up a place in the league, and this is a tough place to come.

“But it’s made tougher when there’s such poor consistency in terms of delivery (of the laws of the game).

“I don’t trust the system. I’ve been told (by the press officer) I’m not allowed to say what I want to do.”

Saints interim boss Steven MacLean – taking charge for the first time since Callum Davidson’s sacking last weekend – said: “There was only one team trying to win the game in the end, they were sitting in happy with the point.

“They made it difficult with 10 men but I thought we were excellent.

“We’re disappointed not to win the three points.”

