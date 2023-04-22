How the Red Dragons provided a Hollywood ending to their Football League exile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the Red Dragons provided a Hollywood ending to their Football League exile

By Press Association
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds react in the stands during the Vanarama National League win over Boreham Wood (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds react in the stands during the Vanarama National League win over Boreham Wood (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hollywood-backed Wrexham are back in the Football League after a 15-year absence.

The Red Dragons clinched the National League title by beating Boreham Wood 3-1 on Saturday, taking them to 110 points with one game remaining.

Here, the PA news agency looks how Wrexham became fifth-tier champions and ended the long wait to be in the Football League again.

Star backing

Wrexham v Grimsby Town – Vanarama National League – Semi Final – The Racecourse Ground
Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney have transformed Wrexham since buying the Welsh club in February 2021 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have brought the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to Wrexham since first announcing their intention to buy the club in September 2020.

Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, the creator and star of American TV comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, introduced Wrexham to international audiences with an award-winning FX documentary series last year and have been frequent visitors to the Racecourse Ground.

It feels as if Wrexham’s success has been fuelled by a Hollywood juggernaut – from a new army of fans on the back of the documentary’s success to taking part in a million-dollars veterans tournament and lining up a pre-season friendly with Manchester United in California this summer.

Financial clout

Sheffield United v Wrexham – FA Cup – Fourth Round Replay – Bramall Lane
Wrexham spent a club record £300,000 to sign striker Ollie Palmer from AFC Wimbledon in January 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wrexham’s budget and spending has dwarfed that of their National League rivals.

Reynolds and McElhenney have restructured the club from top to bottom since completing their takeover from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, with reports that more than £10million has been spent.

Training facilities have been improved with a new performance gym built on the ground’s premises and there has been major investment in the squad on transfer fees and wages with the likes of strikers Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin lured away from Football League clubs.

Parkinson at the wheel

Sheffield United v Wrexham – FA Cup – Fourth Round Replay – Bramall Lane
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson won previous promotions in the Football League at Colchester, Bradford and Bolton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Reynolds and McElhenney had just spent more than three months as owners when manager Dean Keates left the club after Wrexham’s failure to make the 2020-21 National League play-offs.

Phil Parkinson, who won promotions at Colchester, Bradford and Bolton and guided third-tier Bradford to the 2013 League Cup final, took over and led the Red Dragons to a runners-up spot behind champions Stockport.

They would eventually lose out to Grimsby in the play-offs, but Reynolds and McElhenney chose to stick with the 55-year-old Lancastrian and that call has paid off with a record-breaking season.

Magical Mullin

Wrexham v Notts County – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Paul Mullin has been a scoring sensation since dropping two divisions to join Wrexham in 2021 (Barrington Coombs/PA)

‘Super’ Paul Mullin had a leading role in the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary and has been just as prominent on the pitch.

Mullen raised eyebrows by dropping two divisions to join the north Wales club after spearheading Cambridge’s promotion from League Two in 2020-21 with 32 goals

The 28-year-old Liverpool-born striker has proved a National League sensation, scoring more than 70 goals in two seasons and leading to calls that he should gain international recognition for Wales – for whom he qualifies due to a grandparental link.

Racecourse record

Wrexham v Notts County – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Wrexham fans have played their part in turning the Racecourse Ground into a fortress (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The world’s oldest international football stadium that still hosts matches has witnessed plenty of goals and wins this season.

Wrexham have dropped league points at home only once this season, a 2-2 draw against Woking in February. They have scored 71 goals at the Racecourse Ground this term, netting five (three times), six and seven in front of their own supporters.

The average attendance at the three-sided ground is close to its 10,000 capacity with Wrexham fans creating an unrivalled atmosphere in the National League.

