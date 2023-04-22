Real Madrid see off Celta Vigo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Real Madrid see off Celta Vigo

By Press Association
Marco Asensio and Eder Militao were on the scoresheet for Real Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Marco Asensio and Eder Militao were on the scoresheet for Real Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Strikes either side of half-time from Marco Asensio and Eder Militao helped Real Madrid move temporarily within eight points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos established their first-half lead in the 42nd minute after Vinicius Junior cut back a cross to the Spaniard after a bursting run and lashed home before Asensio’s corner found the head of Militao, who wrapped up a comfortable win at the Bernabeu.

Real Sociedad maintained their Champions League qualification hopes by coming from a goal down to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.

Isi Palazon gave the visitors a lead but Alexander Sorloth levelled matters up just two minutes later and Sociedad had to wait until the 81st minute as Florian Lejeune turned into his own net to give the hosts another win.

Nico Williams and Oscar de Marcos scored for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-1 win over Almeria, for whom Alex Centelles’ replied late on.

Real Betis lost ground on the Champions League qualifying places as they were defeated 3-2 at Osasuna.

Kike Barja twice assisted Ante Budimir to make it 2-0 before Guido Rodriguez replied for Los Verdiblancos. Jon Moncayola re-established the hosts’ two-goal lead and Juan Miranda’s late strike did not deny them.

In the Spanish top-flight’s other game, Real Valladolid earned a 1-0 victory over Girona.

In Italy, Lazio’s four-match winning run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Torino thanks to Ivan Ilic’s first goal for the club, helping leaders Napoli edge ever closer to the league title.

Lorenzo Pirola, Lassana Coulibaly and Boulaye Dia were on the scoresheet as Salernitana cruised to a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo while Spezia stayed just above the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw at bottom club Sampdoria.

Italy Soccer Serie A
Ivan Ilic scored his first goal for Torino (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Borussia Dortmund moved top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt while Bayern Munich slipped to defeat against Mainz.

England international Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Black and Yellows and they were out of sight by the halfway point with further strikes from Donyell Malen and Mats Hummels. Malen wrapped up the scoring midway through the second half.

Bayern led at Mainz thanks to Sadio Mane’s strike but the hosts turned the game around in the second period. In-form Ludovic Ajorque equalised with 65 minutes before Leandro Martins and Aaron Martin conpleted the turnaround Aaron Martin added a third as the Bavarians were knocked off the top.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg won Bochum 5-2 Hertha Berlin suffered a huge relegation blow, losing 4-2 to Werder Bremen and Cologne ran out 3-1 winners at Hoffenheim.

In France, Lens moved up to second in Ligue 1 with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Monaco.

Lois Openda scored two goals in the opening 16 minutes and turned creator in the second period as he set up Adrien Thomasson to make it three.

In the other match, Jonathan David’s penalty for Lille was cancelled out by M’Baye Niang’s spot-kick in the second period for hosts Auxerre.

