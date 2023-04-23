Undefeated Cordina wins title back after fight goes the distance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Undefeated Cordina wins title back after fight goes the distance

By Press Association
Joe Cordina regained the IBF super-featherweight title with a thrilling split decision win over Shavkat Rakhimov at the Cardiff International Arena (David Davies/PA)
Joe Cordina regained the IBF super-featherweight title with a thrilling split decision win over Shavkat Rakhimov at the Cardiff International Arena (David Davies/PA)

Joe Cordina regained the IBF super-featherweight title with a thrilling split decision win over Shavkat Rakhimov at the Cardiff International Arena.

Cordina, 31, stripped of the belt due to injury last year, became the first Welsh boxer to become a two-time world champion, but was made to dig deep in a classic encounter in front of his home fans.

One of the judges’ score cards had Rakhimov as a 116-111 winner, while two others gave Cordina the verdict with scores of 115-112 and 114-113 in his favour.

Now undefeated in 16 professional fights, Cordina sent Rakhimov to the canvas in the second round and after being hurt badly himself in the fifth, produced a rousing finish in the final round to edge a classic.

Tajikistan’s Rakhimov, 28, who had won 17 and drawn one of his previous 18 fights, was unrelenting despite fighting with a closed right eye from the sixth round.

The champion threw a greater quantity of punches in his first title defence since winning the belt by stopping Manchester’s Zelfa Barrett last November, but Cordina produced more accurate, quality shots.

Shavkat Rakhimov, left, recovered strongly after being knocked down in the second round
Shavkat Rakhimov, left, recovered strongly after being knocked down in the second round (David Davies/PA)

Cordina displayed superb footwork in the opening round as the champion forced the issue, but the Welshman cut loose in the second, sending the champion to the canvas with a shuddering left hook.

Rakhimov beat the count and despite looking shaky on his legs, he recovered from successive right upper and left-hook combinations to jolt the challenger with a solid right.

Both boxers maintained a furious pace. Cordina caught Rakhimov with a booming left hook in the fourth round, but was in trouble himself in the fifth after being stunned by a booming right.

Rakhimov, fully recovered from his knockdown, continued to be the aggressor in the sixth, but was hindered by a badly swollen right eye and was visibly hurt again by Cordina’s combinations.

The champion’s knees were buckled again in the 10th, but he showed tremendous resolve to keep Cordina on the back foot, but the British fighter landed more punishing blows in the final round to clinch it.

Cordina, now undefeated in 16 professional fights, first won the title in Cardiff in June last year when knocking out Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa at the Motorpoint Arena in the second round.

He was scheduled to defend his title against mandatory IBF challenger Rakhimov in November, but was forced to pull out due to a hand injury and was subsequently stripped of his belt.

