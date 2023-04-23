This is bonkers – Ben Foster clings to GoPro after Wrexham pitch invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This is bonkers – Ben Foster clings to GoPro after Wrexham pitch invasion

By Press Association
Wrexham fans celebrated promotion with a pitch invasion (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wrexham fans celebrated promotion with a pitch invasion (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ben Foster was left clinging on to his GoPro camera “with dear life” after Wrexham fans celebrated promotion back to the English Football League with a mass pitch invasion.

Foster’s goalmouth camera which films footage for his popular YouTube videos was targeted as the final whistle blew on Wrexham’s 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood on Saturday night.

“At full-time I had to get my GoPro quick in my goal because somebody tried to nick it,” said former England and Manchester United goalkeeper Foster.

“They rugby tackled me and I was on the floor thinking: ‘this is bonkers’. Then I was on shoulders.

“I was clinging on with dear life (to the camera), that’s what I was doing at the end.

“Everybody was trying to grab it, turning it and squeezing it. You could see how much it meant to everybody, people were on the pitch within seconds.”

Foster’s career came full circle as Wrexham won the National League title to return to the fourth tier of English football.

Wrexham celebrate
Wrexham sealed promotion (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 40-year-old won his first silverware 18 years ago when Wrexham lifted the 2005 Football League Trophy final while he was a young goalkeeper on loan from Stoke.

Foster was retired for nine months until he answered a Wrexham SOS in March after regular goalkeeper Rob Lainton was ruled out for the rest of the campaign through injury.

But he admits that he could extend his career now that Wrexham are back in the EFL after a 15-year absence.

“You have to contemplate it because to be part of Wrexham is a special thing,” said Foster, whose stoppage-time penalty save in the 3-2 Easter Monday victory over Notts County was arguably the defining point of a thrilling title race.

“The lads were asking me in the car the other day: ‘Fozzy, what you doing?’ I really don’t know, I haven’t got a clue yet.

“It’s nice to be a man of leisure and freedom and I really enjoyed my retirement. I had a great time for nine months.

“But everybody who plays here can see that Wrexham is a really special club.

“If you live in Wrexham, you are a Wrexham fan. People here are so die-hard and live for the weekend.

“In football also there are so many big-times. But there’s no big-times in our dressing room, and that’s the bit I’ve really enjoyed.”

