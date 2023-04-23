Stephen Robinson dreams of Paisley ties in Europe after Buddies’ top-six finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson dreams of Paisley ties in Europe after Buddies’ top-six finish

By Press Association
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is proud of the club’s achievements (PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is proud of the club’s achievements (PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson insisted European football was the next target after sealing the club’s first top-six finish since 1985.

The Paisley side faltered in their final game before the split – losing 2-0 at home to Kilmarnock – but still made the cut thanks to Livingston’s loss at Dundee United.

The top five in the cinch Premiership will qualify for European football unless either Falkirk or Inverness win the Scottish Cup and Robinson said that had to be the target.

He said: “We have done what we set out to do at the start of the season.

“A club of our size has to stay in the division and we did that quite a while ago. We have now achieved top six and we have beaten everyone outside of Rangers, so there’s no reason why we can’t get into Europe.

“I believe we could get three home games. I’ll let the boys enjoy their night and then we’ll go again and we’ll then be doing everything in our power.

“I’m never satisfied. I want more. This has been the toughest challenge of my career, in terms of dealing with the finances and what I believed the club was going to do before we were hit with news of losses.

“We have had to strip the club bare and everyone stuck together. This group of boys have been amazing.

“We have a lot of talented players but, more importantly, we have 22 good people and it’s nice to see the good guys do well in football for once.”

Kilmarnock lost striker Kyle Vassell to a hamstring injury during the win in Paisley and manager Derek McInnes hopes he will recover in time for the post-split fixtures.

He said: “I don’t think it’s anything too significant. We’re probably grateful that we don’t play now for a couple of weeks and that gives him every chance as he’s very important.

“His assist and link-up play for the first goal for Donners [Liam Donnelly] was excellent. But he’s more than that. He gives a wee bit of inspiration to his team-mates and we look more likely to cause teams problems when he’s on the pitch.

“Hopefully it’s nothing too sinister. He’s not been training since the Hearts game a couple of weeks ago as he opened up his knee and we’ve tried to manage that and restrict his work so he’s comfortable going into games.

“And this was maybe a consequence of not being able to do enough work on the grass. We’ll get this hamstring looked at and hopefully he’ll be ready for the next game.”

