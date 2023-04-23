Steven Naismith heaps praise on Hearts’ hat-trick hero Lawrence Shankland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Naismith heaps praise on Hearts’ hat-trick hero Lawrence Shankland

By Press Association
Steven Naismith’s Hearts hammered Ross County (Jane Barlow/PA)
Steven Naismith’s Hearts hammered Ross County (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steven Naismith showered praise on hat-trick hero Lawrence Shankland after the striker led Hearts’ 6-1 demolition of Ross County.

The Jambos skipper netted a deadly double in the first half and came within a whisker of a third with a lob that struck the crossbar.

The Scotland international completed his treble after the break with a sublime chip as the Gorgie side ran amok against their sorry visitors.

Alex Cochrane’s 17th-minute opener was crucial in settling the nerves after a six-game losing streak, and Josh Ginnelly was excellent with a brace.

And interim manager Naismith was thrilled to see the whole team provide the attacking threat he had called for before the match.

He said: “As much as Shanks has not scored that many recently, it has been the whole team situation that has stopped that.

“He has maybe been getting one chance, if that, every game and the quality has not really been that high.

“If we give him good chances he will score because he is a real threat.

“He has progressed as a player over the years. He is a much more well-rounded player, as you saw (against County).

“He has the intelligence to drop in or go in behind if he needs and he has the one (effort) which hits the bar – you ain’t teaching that.

“It is about having the touch and the finesse to guide it over the goalie, and he was unlucky with that one.

“But the whole team was really good. They (the goal-scorers) get the chances because of us being solid defensively. The performance was brilliant from the whole team.”

Hearts went for the jugular right from the off and Cochrane swept in the opener after taking control of possession when Shankland had attempted a give-and-go with Ginnelly at the edge of the box.

Five minutes later, Ginnelly ran onto a Cammy Devlin through ball, chopped inside Dylan Smith and curled a brilliant shot into the top corner. A VAR check proved the assistant’s offside flag was wrong.

Shankland then got his first to make it three goals in just 11 minutes when he held off Connor Randall to head in Cochrane’s cross from seven yards out.

In first-half injury time, another VAR check resulted in a penalty for Hearts after Shankland had been toppled by Smith’s outstretched leg. Shankland himself scored from the spot to finish the game as a contest before the break.

Jordan White should have pulled one back for County seven minutes into the second half but hit the crossbar with a header from point-blank range.

The chance sparked Hearts to life again and in the 57th minute Ginnelly showed strength to gather a throw-in before drifting inside two Staggies defenders and arrowing a powerful shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

Two minutes later, Shankland completed his hat-trick as the home side racked up a half-dozen.

Yutaro Oda’s penetrative run finished with a blocked shot but Shankland’s magnificent chip found the top corner.

County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw prevented Hearts from adding further to their lead and the visitors pulled one back five minutes from time when Owura Edwards won and converted a penalty.

The loss leaves the Staggies four points adrift at the bottom of the table and with seven defeats from their last nine outings and just three wins since early November.

Manager Malky Mackay remains defiant, however.

He said: “All of a sudden, we don’t become a really poor team. We had a bad day and we have to make sure we fix it.

“If we give the performances I know we can give over the last five games, I know we’ll be OK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
2
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
3
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
4
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
5
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
6
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
7
Burrell Street was blocked by the incident. Image: Freddy Findlay.
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
8
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
9
One of many beautiful £750k homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for

More from The Courier

Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Ross and Ruth Bowring with their 1930 Austin Ulster 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as 120 classic cars leave Perth for charity ride
Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 Southbound accident Picture shows; M90 Southbound accident . M90. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 23/04/2023
Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife
Raith Rovers team captain Scot Brown. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown insists there is still plenty motivation in Raith Rovers ranks to get…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will be looking to strengthen this summer. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Where Ian Murray should strengthen as he faces more…
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
2
Arbroath's Championship survival fight will go down to the wire. Image: SNS
Arbroath: What next for Angus side's Championship survival bid after late Cove Rangers collapse?
Steven MacLean can be happy with his day's work. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean report card: St Johnstone interim boss assessed as Steve Brown now likely…
Brechin City players lift the Highland League title. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media.
VIDEO: Exclusive highlights, images and interviews from Brechin City's Highland League title success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented