Manchester City keep up title bid while Bristol City return to WSL

By Press Association
Chloe Kelly scored twice early on for Manchester City against West Ham (Tim Markland/PA)
Chloe Kelly scored twice early on for Manchester City against West Ham (Tim Markland/PA)

Manchester City moved up to second place in the Women’s Super League as Gareth Taylor’s side thumped Aston Villa 6-2 at the Academy Stadium.

Chloe Kelly netted a quickfire brace in the sixth and seventh minutes to put City 2-0 up and after Emma Snerle’s reply, a Laura Coombs goal made it 3-1 heading into the break.

Khadija Shaw, the division’s top scorer this term, added her 17th league goal of the campaign just past the hour mark and City skipper Steph Houghton, on her 35th birthday, scored soon after to make it 5-1.

Lisa Evans subsequently notched West Ham’s second before City substitute Mary Fowler completed the scoring as the hosts went three points behind leaders Manchester United.

Chelsea are a point behind Taylor’s team in third, with two games in hand over the Manchester clubs, while Arsenal, down to fourth, are a further two points back, having played one fewer match than the top two.

Tottenham and Aston Villa played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Brisbane Road.

Goals from Kirsty Hanson and Rachel Daly put Villa two up inside 21 minutes but Spurs were level just after half-time thanks to a double from Eveliina Summanen.

The relegation-threatened hosts then took the lead in the 59th minute, Bethany England with the goal, but Daly earned a point for fifth-placed Villa thanks to an 84th-minute leveller – her 15th WSL goal this term.

Struggling Reading looked on the way to a valuable three points when they went two up at home to Everton early on but the visitors fought back to win 3-2.

Justine Vanhaevermaet netted from the penalty spot in only the second minute before adding a second after 17 minutes.

Everton’s fightback began four minutes before half-time when Hanna Bennison scored. Katja Snoeijs then equalised with another penalty, and the winner came seven minutes from time through Nicoline Sorensen.

Liverpool also came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Brighton. Elisabeth Terland put the Seagulls ahead but Ceri Holland grabbed a second-half double.

Meanwhile, Bristol City sealed promotion back to the top flight as they claimed the Championship title with a 4-0 win over Charlton at Ashton Gate.

With a record crowd of 7,045 in attendance, the Robins led at half-time thanks to Grace Clinton’s 25th-minute opener, and Abi Harrison doubled the advantage moments after the break by scoring direct from a corner.

Brooke Aspin and Ffion Morgan added late efforts for Lauren Smith’s side as City secured their return to the WSL two years after being relegated.

