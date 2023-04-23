Vincent Kompany and Chuba Akpom take top Championship honours at EFL Awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been named the Sky Bet Championship manager of the season after guiding the Clarets to promotion.

Kompany, who took over at Turf Moor in the summer, has masterminded a swift return to the Premier League.

Promotion was clinched with a win at Middlesbrough on Good Friday, but the wait to secure the title goes on after a shock home defeat by QPR on Saturday.

Ruthless competitor. Fearless leader. Our manager. 🫶 Congratulations Vinny 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lMVass5gKx — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 23, 2023

Middlesborough’s Michael Carrick and Coventry boss Mark Robins were also shortlisted for the EFL award.

“It has been a long journey and I am grateful for all the people that have helped me,” said Kompany, who collected his award in a gala ceremony in London on Sunday evening.

“Every step of the way I have been able to enjoy it because I have been surrounded by people that were backing me.”

“To win it is like ‘wow.’ It’s a massive achievement and it’s an amazing feeling.” Take a bow @cakpom 💪 #EFLAwards #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) April 23, 2023

Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom was named Championship player of the season, ahead of fellow nominees Josh Brownhill of Burnley and Coventry’s Victor Gyokeres.

Akpom’s 28 league goals have helped push Boro towards the play-offs.

“The new manager (Michael Carrick) came in at the perfect time,” Akpom said. “He probably brought out the best in me, put me in the number 10 (position) and I have been enjoying it ever since.”

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, 19, was named the Championship’s young player of the year.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher, whose side sit top of the table, was voted the League One manager of the season.

“Every player to a man has played their part and we have been outstanding and we are nearly there,” he said.

The League One player of the season went to Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins, who has 16 goals and 11 assists so far – the only player in the division to reach double figures in both categories.

Plymouth’s Bali Mumba, on loan from Norwich, was named the League One young player of the year.

The League Two manager of the season went to Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens, who side secured the title on Saturday.

Northampton’s Sam Hoskins, with 21 goals, was named the League Two player of the season, and Colchester’s Junior Tchamadeu picked up the division’s young player award.

Elsewhere, the contribution to league football award was presented to broadcaster Chris Kamara.

The 65-year-old – known for his catchphrase “Unbelievable, Jeff!” – was honoured following a lengthy playing career which saw him turn out for nine English professional clubs over two decades.

Kamara also managed Bradford and Stoke, before later working as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports. He went public about his difficulties with the speech disorder apraxia and the impact on his broadcasting career, which also included presenting Ninja Warrior.

The Sir Tom Finney award, which recognises a player who has had an outstanding career and contributed an exceptional amount to the EFL and football in general, was given to Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Wigan were named community club of the season for work including the ‘supporters project’, which uses funds to tackle loneliness among Latics fans in the deprived areas.

The winner of the EFL player in the community award, sponsored by the Professional Footballers’ Association, was Leyton Orient’s Omar Beckles.

Middlesbrough collected the diversity award, which celebrate efforts to improve equality and inclusion, for the club’s Dementia Project.

Bolton were winners of the EFL fan engagement award and Bristol City’s ‘Whitebeam’ project saw them take the green club award.

Milton Keynes Dons’ anti-violence project ‘Knife Angel’ was recognised with the community project of the season award.

Norwich were given the EFL innovation award for the club’s ‘Not Just Another Kit launch’ which was used to raise awareness of male suicide.

Supporter of the season went to Les Miller of Luton, who set up the supporters’ trust which was formed to save the club 20 years ago.