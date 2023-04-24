How Newcastle’s first-half demolition of Spurs compares to other flying starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Newcastle’s first-half demolition of Spurs compares to other flying starts

By Press Association
Newcastle had plenty to celebrate against Tottenham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle had plenty to celebrate against Tottenham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle scored five times in the first 21 minutes of their 6-1 rout of Tottenham on Sunday – the second-quickest a team has reached that mark in a Premier League game.

Only Manchester City’s 8-0 win over Watford in September 2019 saw five goals scored quicker and here, the PA news agency looks at the league’s fastest starts.

Quick out of the blocks

Three goals in the first nine minutes – two from Jacob Murphy sandwiching a Joelinton strike – meant Newcastle’s game against Spurs was over as a contest almost before it started.

When Alexander Isak then scored twice in two minutes to make it 5-0 after 21, the game had entered historic territory.

City produced the only quicker example when David Silva scored in the first minute, Sergio Aguero quickly added a penalty and Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi made it 5-0 after 18 minutes. Bernardo Silva brought up a hat-trick in the second half before Kevin De Bruyne completed the scoring.

Only two other teams have reached five goals in under half-an-hour – Blackburn in their 7-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday in August 1997, when Chris Sutton scored the fifth in the 24th minute, and Arsenal against Southampton in May 2003. Jermaine Pennant completed his hat-trick in the 26th minute, emulated by Robert Pires in the second half of a 6-1 win.

Five-star

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, second left, celebrates with fellow goalscorers Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi and David Silva, l-r, against Watford in 2019
Manchester City wasted no time swatting Watford aside in 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Five goals before half-time equalled the Premier League record, with Newcastle the 12th different club to achieve the feat, while only City have managed it more than once, having also done so in their 6-1 win at Burnley in April 2010 when they led 3-0 after seven minutes.

Spurs are the 11th club to be on the receiving end, with Southampton suffering on three occasions.

In addition to that Arsenal defeat, Jamie Vardy put Leicester 5-1 up on the stroke of half-time in their 9-0 win at St Mary’s in 2019, while Saints also trailed 5-0 after 35 minutes as they lost 7-2 to Everton back in 1996.

They came out on the right end of such a performance in 2015 when Sadio Mane scored the fastest ever Premier League hat-trick, in two minutes and 56 seconds to help them lead Aston Villa 5-0 after 38 minutes, eventually winning 6-1.

Manchester United took 38 minutes to lead Arsenal 5-1 in February 2001 after a Dwight Yorke treble, Teddy Sheringham adding a late sixth.

Liverpool were another unlikely side on the receiving end against Stoke in May 2015, Mame Biram Diouf’s double setting up an eventual 6-1 win for the Potters.

The Reds scored five in the first half of their 9-0 win over Bournemouth early this season, while Wednesday, against Bolton in 1997, and Leeds, against Bradford in 2001, are the other teams to achieve that feat.

Slow start no problem for Magpies

Cheick Tiote, left, celebrates after completing Newcastle’s stunning comeback against Arsenal in 2011
Cheick Tiote, left, celebrates after completing Newcastle’s stunning comeback against Arsenal in 2011 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Unsurprisingly, all those teams have won the matches in question. There are a further 85 examples of a team scoring four times in the first half of a Premier League game, and all but three of those also won.

The other games were drawn 4-4, and Bradford led only 4-3 at the break against Derby in April 2000 – and had actually trailed 2-0 after six minutes – while Swansea were 4-2 up against Wolves in 2012.

The other exception is another memorable Magpies performance. They were 4-0 down at half-time – and 3-0 inside 10 minutes – at home to Arsenal in February 2011 but came back to draw 4-4 with a pair of Joey Barton penalties, a Leon Best strike and the late Cheick Tiote’s stunning 87th-minute volley.

