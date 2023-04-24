Marco Silva fully aware of challenge awaiting Fulham at Villa Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Marco Silva fully aware of challenge awaiting Fulham at Villa Park

By Press Association
Marco Silva’s side face Aston Villa next (Steven Paston/PA)
Marco Silva’s side face Aston Villa next (Steven Paston/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva knows they will be facing a completely different animal when they head to Aston Villa.

The Cottagers thumped Villa 3-0 at home in October in what proved to be Steven Gerrard’s final game in charge.

Since then, Unai Emery has guided Villa into European contention and they have won seven and drawn two of their last nine matches.

“They showed a reaction straight away after that match,” said Silva.

“Of course, Unai is doing a very good job. He is a great manager.

“Everyone knew, when the season started, the quality they have and what they want to fight for. You could feel during the summer with the type of players they signed as well, what they really wanted to fight for.

“They did not have a good spell in the beginning of the season, and after that came a reaction. They have very good players and they are very well managed by Unai.

“They are playing a different system and you can see they are much more confident right now.

“I think the results help them to be much more confident and some players are in a very good moment of form, clearly.

“They are strong, playing at home you know the type of atmosphere we are going to face at Villa Park, but it will be a good game for us as well because we will be able to challenge – and we like this type of challenge.”

Despite Villa’s fine form, Silva insists Fulham will stick to the game plan which has lifted them into the European mix as well.

“No, it will not be out of the window, because we have an idea and we are not going to change anything from our idea because we are going to face Villa, or a different Villa,” he added.

“That’s not the way we approach the games. The Fulham you saw that evening, without some players that are important for us, the idea was there and it will not change.

“Of course, Villa will adjust some things because they are going to play against us, we are going to adjust some things because we are going to play against Villa.

“We’ll analyse them, we know they play slightly different. These are the things that we have to adjust. But we will not change anything because we are always trusting in our process.

“We’ll be the same Fulham, trying to play in the same way, of course facing a different Villa because they are in a different moment. They are probably in the best moment of their season, and of course we have to adjust some things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.
Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels
The items were stolen from a home off the B9130 in Markinch. Image: Google Street View.
Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house
The aurora borealis in the skies above Kirriemuir. Image: Vicky Reynolds
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Mitchell's Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039509 - Gemma Bibby story: Robertson's of Dundee building demolition following fire on Saturday. Picture shows:demolition underway of the Robertson's House Furnishers building, Bank Street, Dundee, 15th November 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson's fire
Nicola Sturgeon leaving her home.
JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster's SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
5 SNP revelations as Dundee-born Westminster chief Stephen Flynn lifts lid on secrecy
Legion Scotland standard bearers march to the Anzac graves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Angus Anzac remembrance as nations pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand fallen
Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager Pauline Adamson.
Pauline Adamson: Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented