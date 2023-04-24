Ayo Obileye ‘has a big role to play’ at Livingston after signing new deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Martindale is pleased to be keeping Ayo Obileye at Livingston until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The West Lothian side have triggered the one-year extension on the 28-year-old defender’s contract.

Obileye, who signed from Queen of the South in 2021, picked up an injury at home to Hibernian last month which cut his campaign short but has made good progress in his rehabilitation and it is hoped that he will be back for pre-season training in June.

Manager Martindale told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to exercise the additional year on Ayo’s contract to see him remain at the club for next season.

“Losing him when we did has been a big blow as the presence Ayo brings to the team at the heart of our defence is huge.

“The fact he’s amassed over 70 appearances in just over a season and a half shows how important he’s been to the team and I’m looking forward to having him back for pre-season as we turn attention to next season.

“This extension gives Ayo the peace of mind given his injury that he still has a big role to play here next season and his experience will be vital as we look to improve on this season.”