Si Jiahui eases into quarter-finals with victory over Robert Milkins By Press Association April 24 2023, 2.55pm Share Si Jiahui eases into quarter-finals with victory over Robert Milkins Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4332460/si-jiahui-eases-into-quarter-finals-with-victory-over-robert-milkins/ Copy Link Si Jiahui reached the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championships (Nigel French/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]